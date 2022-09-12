Traffic Management Market Size To Surpass USD 95.97 Billion, At A CAGR of 11.6% by 2030 - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 36.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.6%, Market Trend

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traffic management market size was USD 36.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of vehicles and insufficient infrastructure are key factors driving growth of the market. Development and launch of multiple smart vehicles by automotive giants are expected to create several opportunities for major market players. In addition, by launching linked and partially automated vehicles, automakers are gradually developing the market for autonomous vehicles. GPS and sensor technology, such as radar and ultrasonic, help autonomous vehicles to sense their environment. These vehicles have sophisticated control systems that analyze sensory data to determine best navigation routes and locate blind spots, obstructions, and pertinent signage. As driver assistance technologies advance in sophistication, more autonomous driving is anticipated.

Increasing number of vehicles and insufficient infrastructure are key factors driving market revenue growth

However, use of multiple sensors and access to several touchpoints can cause data fusion challenges. The data collected from numerous touchpoints and sensors is combined using data fusion and lessens measuring systems complexity and blind spots. Numerous sensors, including loop detectors, ultrasonic wave detectors, pedestrian sensors, and cameras, are used in traffic management systems and all of them produce enormous volumes of data. It is a challenging effort that occasionally results in inability of these systems to synthesize and integrate all raw data generated from these touchpoints to obtain valuable traffic information such as speed, travel times, and congestion. As a result, implementing multi-sensor data fusion technology that combines all of the collected information to improve traffic management environments presents a significant difficulty.

Competitive Landscape and Traffic Management Market Share Analysis

Traffic Management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Traffic Management market.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes

Highlights of Global Traffic Management Market Report

Examines the Traffic Management industry prospects and quickly compares historical, current, and projected market figures.

This report examines growth constraints, market drivers and challenges, and current and prospective development prospects.

Key market participants are evaluated based on various factors, including revenue share, price, regional growth, and product portfolio, to demonstrate how market shares have changed in the past and are expected to change in the future.

Describes the expansion of the global high purity isobutylene market across various industries and geographies. This allows players to concentrate their efforts on regional markets with the potential for rapid growth shortly.

Discuss the global, regional, and national ramifications of COVID-19.

Scope of the Report

Report on the Traffic Management market, a detailed chapter on company profiles is included. The leading players in the global Traffic Management market are examined in this chapter. It contains a synopsis of the company’s strategic goals and a description of its primary goods and services. An overall analysis of the organizations’ strategic initiatives reveals the trends that they are expected to pursue and their R&D statuses and financial outlooks. This research aims to provide readers with a thorough understanding of the global Traffic Management market anticipated trajectory.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Solution

Services

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Urban Traffic Management and Control

Adaptive Traffic Control System

Predictive Traffic Modelling System

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle east & Africa

The comprehensive research study employs Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to provide readers with a clear picture of the global Traffic Management market expected direction. The SWOT analysis focuses on defining the global Traffic Management market strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, whereas Porter’s five forces analysis emphasizes competitive competition. The research report goes into great detail about the trends and consumer behavior patterns expected to shape the global Traffic Management market evolution.

Key Questions Answered in this Research Study

How will the competitive landscape change shortly?

How will the global Traffic Management market evolve in the coming years?

What are international market opportunities available now and in the future?

What are the primary market drivers and constraints?

Are there any new applications on the horizon?

What will effective strategies market leaders employ in the future?

How large will the market be at the end of the projection period?

Which policies and regulations will have the most significant impact on the global economy?

Which region will grow the fastest in the global Traffic Management market?

Which industry is most likely to have the largest market share?

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This in-depth and comprehensive research on the global Traffic Management market will help you improve your market research skills.

Acquire a thorough understanding of current and future market conditions to devise strategies for overcoming obstacles and ensuring consistent growth.

It provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, current and future technologies, and the various strategies used by global Traffic Management industry leaders.

It provides advice and support to newcomers to the global Traffic Management market and actively assists existing businesses in increasing their market share.

It sheds light on the plans of the industry’s leading firms and market advancements in the global Traffic Management market.

