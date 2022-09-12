Martech Market 2022-2030 | Worth USD 6,612.60 Billion | CAGR of 44.4% | Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 245.64 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 44.4%, Market Trends – Implementation of data privacy laws

Rapid digital transformation and technological advancements are key factors driving martech market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global martech market size reached USD 245.64 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 44.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. According to research, majority of customer interactions occurred through digital channels in July 2020, which was 36% higher than a few months prior. Increasing competition in the market and a number of new entrants is expected to boost demand for martech solutions. Rapid adoption of automation for better optimization of marketing plans and campaigns is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market. Automation of tasks such as email marketing, ad campaigns, and social media posting enables higher efficiency and a more personalized experience for consumers, which boosts customer experience and scalability of business, and companies are realizing the potential and deploying new solutions. On 13 May 2022 for instance, Get Response, which is a marketing automation software, launched an enhanced Ecommerce Marketing Automation solution to help online store owners to scale their businesses by increasing sales and revenue in an automated manner.

The research report on the martech market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the martech business sphere. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global martech market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the martech market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1019

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Content marketing tools segment accounted for a major revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for automating and streamlining time-intensive processes for improved productivity as well as marketing campaigns with faster responses, and real-time analytics are key factors driving demand for martech solutions. Increasing demand for various core marketing strategies such as Content Management System (CMS), Data Management Platform (DMP), and Customer Relationship Manager (CRM), among others to gain audience insights for result-driven marketing campaigns are expected to support revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period

Information technology segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. High demand for automation of business process digitization, segmentation, insights generation, content creation, and faster turnaround, especially in B2B companies, is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Rising focus on providing superior customer experience and demand for data-driven analytics and insights has made martech solutions an essential requirement and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Rising rate of Internet usage and rapid technological advancements are key factors driving demand for martech in North America. The U.S. is at the forefront of digital innovation and transformation with presence of major technological companies, making it one of the most digitally competitive countries. Increasing funding for development of platforms which would support content marketing and improved customer insight with User Experience (UX) analytics to identify issues and conversion barriers between clicks is expected to support revenue growth of the market in region.

Digital marketing segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in 2021. Rising demand for improved experience on various online channels with proper tracking of online journey of customer is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing online engagement between customer and brand, whether Business-to-Business (B2B) or Business-to-Customer (B2C), is one of the primary reasons for high-value investments by major companies in digital transformation. High-quality user experience and productivity are key factors for various enterprises to utilize more advanced and scalable martech solutions.

Leading Companies of the Martech Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Apple, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Estimote, Inc., Zebra Technologies, InMarket, Tackle.io, Foursquare, and Unacast.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1019

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Martech market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global martech market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Digital Marketing

Offline Marketing

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Social media tools

Content marketing tools

Rich media tools

Automation tools

Data & analytics tools

Sales enablement tools

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Information technology

Retail & e-commerce

Healthcare

Media & entertainment

Sports & events

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Martech market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Martech market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1019

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Martech market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Martech industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Martech market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Martech industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1019

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Biophotonics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/biophotonics-market-size-worth-usd-118-89-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/chronic-rhinosinusitis-market-size-worth-usd-3508-0-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market-size-worth-usd-1973-6-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Pediatric Psoriasis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/pediatric-psoriasis-market-size-worth-usd-21-38-billion-by-2027-according-to-latest-study-by-emergen-research/

Radiotherapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/radiotherapy-market-size-worth-usd-7-65-billion-by-2027-according-to-latest-study-by-emergen-research/

Gene Editing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/gene-editing-market-size-worth-usd-15-79-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Point of Care Testing Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/point-of-care-testing-market-size-worth-usd-99-45-billion-in-2030-emergen-research/

Women’s Health Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/women-s-health-market-size-worth-usd-24-48-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Active Psoriatic Arthritis Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/active-psoriatic-arthritis-market-size-worth-usd-13-64-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Artificial Organs Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/artificial-organs-market-size-worth-usd-32-62-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Martech Market Size Worth USD 6,612.60 Billion in 2030