US fire pump market is projected to reach USD 641.8 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

US Fire Pump Market Outlook

The "US Fire Pump Market by Type, by Rating, by Power Source, by Product Type, by End Use and by States - Forecast to 2030" report

The "US Fire Pump Market by Type (Horizontal Split Case, Vertical Split Case, Vertical In-Line, Vertical Turbine and End-Suction), by Rating (Up to 500 gpm, 500 to 1,000 gpm, 1000 to 1,500 gpm and Above 1,500 gpm), by Power Source (Fuel Powered , Electric Powered and Hybrid), by Product Type (Portable Fire Pumps, Fixed Fire Pumps and Skid Fire Pumps), by End Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and by States - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

As manufacturing industries expand, fire hazards at industrial sites have heightened in equal proportion. The risks of fire outbreaks are especially high across chemical manufacturing, petroleum extraction and oil & gas industries. According to estimates by the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services, there were more than 1.3 million cases of fires reported in the United States.

On the back of these trends, the demand for fire pumps across these sectors is anticipated to be the maximum in the next half-a-decade’s forecast period.

A fire pumps is a type of special motor-driven application that is an essential component of building safety systems. They are required to be installed by the U.S. (NSPA 20) building regulations. During a fire, fire pumps are used to keep the water pressure in the sprinklers and standpipes at the required level. Building codes also specify where fire pump engines and fire pump controllers are required to be set up.

Building codes are becoming stricter with rising urbanization and infrastructure progress. Growing population concentration has also forced governments to focus more on human safety, thereby driving consumption of fire pumps in the U.S.

The U.S. dollar has continually strengthened over the last 12 months straight, and this has reduced the price of imports in the country. However, it has negatively impacted exports, and U.S. products exported might struggle to hold on to their market share with the strengthening of the dollar.

Hybrid fire pumps segment, by power source, is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period: Usage of hybrid fire pumps has experienced an upward thrust. While electric pumps do result in major cost savings, several difficulties may arise while using it. The most important barrier to using electric pumps is the constant electricity supply it requires.

In case of power failure, electric pumps cannot be used. In this scenario, a hybrid pump which runs on both electricity and diesel is highly desirable. Whenever there is a power outage, users can simply switch over to the diesel mode, rendering it in working condition should an emergency arise.

Horizontal Split Case segment, by type, is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period: Horizontal split case pumps are used extensively in both, industrial as well as real estate applications. High efficiency, low maintenance, long operation life, among others, are factors driving horizontal split case fire pump demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Horizontal Split Case

5.3. Vertical Split Case

5.4. Vertical In-Line

5.5. Vertical Turbine

5.6. End-Suction

6. Market Breakdown – by Rating

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Up to 500 gpm

6.3. 500 to 1,000 gpm

6.4. 1000 to 1,500 gpm

6.5. Above 1,500 gpm

7. Market Breakdown – by Power Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fuel Powered

7.3. Electric Powered

7.4. Hybrid

8. Market Breakdown – by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Portable Fire Pumps

8.3. Fixed Fire Pumps

8.4. Skid Fire Pumps

9. Market Breakdown – by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Residential

9.3. Commercial

9.3.1. Educational Institutions

9.3.2. Corporate Offices

9.3.3. Lodging, Multiplex and Amusement Park

9.3.4. Airport, Rail, and Metro Stations

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Industrial

9.4.1. Petroleum Refining

9.4.2. Metals and Mining

9.4.3. Automotive and Transportation

9.4.4. Chemicals

9.4.5. Pulp and Paper

9.4.6. Electrical and Electronics

9.4.7. Pharmaceuticals

9.4.8. Others

10. Market Breakdown – by Geography

10.1. California

10.2. Texas

10.3. New York

10.4. Florida

10.5. Illinois

10.6. Pennsylvania

10.7. Ohio

10.8. Washington

10.9. Georgia

10.10. New Jersey

10.11. North Carolina

10.12. Massachusetts

10.13. Virginia

10.14. Michigan

10.15. Maryland

10.16. Colorado

10.17. Minnesota

10.18. Indiana

10.19. Arizona

10.20. Tennessee

10.21. Wisconsin

10.22. Missouri

10.23. Connecticut

10.24. Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Positioning

11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

12.1. Armstrong Fluid Company

12.2. Peerless Pump Company

12.3. Xylem Inc.

12.4. Pentair Ltd.

12.5. Ruhrpumpen

12.6. Wilo SE

12.7. W.S. Darley & Co

12.8. IDEX Corporation

12.9. Patterson Pump Company (Gorman-Rupp)

12.10. Waterous Co.

12.11. Talco Fire Systems

12.12. Schutte & Koerting

