Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Exceed USD 153.93 Billion by 2027 | Striking CAGR of 6.4%
Key Companies covered in pharmaceutical packaging market are Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Origin Pharma Packaging (UK), Nelipak Healthcare (Alberta), Pharma Packaging Solutions (TN), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Becton Dickinson & Company (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), WestRock (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US) , Berry Global, Inc (US), NIPRO (Japan) and more players profiled.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 153.93 billion by 2027, exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of novel and generic drugs in developing countries will have an excellent impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, The market size stood at USD 90.23 billion in 2019.
The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.
We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain this global pandemic.
Get a Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:
- Amcor Plc (Switzerland)
- Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
- Origin Pharma Packaging (UK)
- Nelipak Healthcare (Alberta)
- Pharma Packaging Solutions (TN)
- SCHOTT AG (Germany)
- Becton Dickinson & Company (US)
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)
- WestRock (US)
- AptarGroup, Inc. (US)
- Berry Global, Inc (US)
- NIPRO (Japan)
- Carcano Antonio S.p.A. (Italy)
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
- ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
- Constantia Flexibles (Austria)
- CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)
- Frank Noe Egypt Ltd (Egypt)
- Gaplast Gmbh (Altenau)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2020-2027
|Forecast CAGR
|6.4%
|2027 Value Projection
|USD 153.93 Billion
|Base Year
|2019
|Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size in 2019
|USD 90.23 Billion
|Historical Data
|2016-2018
|No. of Pages
|228
|Segments Covered
|By Material, By Product and Regional
|Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth Drivers
|Booming Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market
|Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Unaffected During COVID-19 Pandemic
The report on the pharmaceutical packaging market encompasses:
- Grander analysis of the market
- Important insights into the competitive landscape
- Factors restricting market growth
- Recent trends and development
- Prime factors enabling growth
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Regional Analysis:
Heavy Demand for Packaging Products to Aid Expansion in North America
The market for pharmaceutical packaging in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly flourishing pharmaceutical industry. The increasing demand for packaging products will further enable speedy expansion in the region. The growing healthcare spending and rising prevalence of diseases will further spur demand in the region. The increasing utilization of pharmaceutical products such as plastic bottles & containers, vials & ampoules, and pre-fillable syringes will bolster the healthy growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market owing to the growing pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The rising investments by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies will contribute positively to the market growth.
Market Driver:
Booming Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market
The flourishing pharmaceutical industry in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil and developed economies such as the US, UK, and Germany will spur lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements and healthcare spending will contribute positively to the market growth for pharmaceutical packaging. The growing healthcare awareness along with mandatory government regulations to curb the spread of infectious diseases will have a tremendous effect on the market. Moreover, the inflated demand for biological products and emerging treatments like cell and gene therapies will further enable the speedy expansion of the market.
Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Unaffected During COVID-19 Pandemic
The coronavirus has disrupted various industries, resulting in the shortage of laborers & raw materials, distraught production processes, as well as transportation and logistics. However, the pharmaceutical industry remained unaffected owing to the government's support for the supply of essential drugs and goods. Pharmaceutical industries remained operational throughout the pandemic to manufacture healthcare products. The government backing for COVID kits and masks further encouraged packaging companies to accelerate their business amid the pandemic. The ongoing automated operations have increased sales in recent years, in turn, promoting the growth of the market.
Key Development:
June 2020: SCHOTT announced agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies, including partners of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to deliver 2 billion doses of pharma vials packaging to COVID-19 vaccines
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Detailed Table of Content:
-
Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
-
Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
-
Key Insights
- Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
- Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.
- Latest Technological Advancement
- Insights on Regulatory Scenario
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
-
Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to COVID-19
- Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact
- Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak
-
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
- Plastics
- Glass
- Metal
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Plastic Bottles
- Caps & Closures
- Pre-Fillable Inhalers
- Pre-Fillable Syringes
- Vials & Ampoules
- Blister Packs
- Bags & Pouches
- Jars & Canisters
- Cartridges
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Type
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860
Read Related Insights:
Sterile Medical Packaging Market Worth $73.67 Billion at 7.5% CAGR by 2022-2029 | Global Sterile Medical Packaging Industry SWOT Analysis and Growth Outlook
Plastics Market Worth USD 643.37 Billion by 2029 | Expanding Footprint of Engineering Plastics to Propel Growth Potentials
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com