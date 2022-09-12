Genome Editing Market to Hit $21.36 Billion by 2030, With a CAGR of 17.33% Asserts Strategic Market Research

According to Strategic Market Research, the Global Genome Editing Market Size is Expected to Grow from $5.06 Billion in 2021 to $21.36 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 17.33% During the Forecast Period; Technological Advancement Coupled with CRISPER/Cas9 Technology is Poised to Drive the Industry Growth.

The Global Genome Editing Market was USD 5.06 Billion in 2021 and will reach USD 21.36 Billion in 2030 at a 17.33% CAGR. Genome editing, also known as genome engineering or gene editing, is the method that involves altering genetic materials in an organism's DNA in order to monitor changes and enhance understanding of diseases and conditions caused by genetic defects, such as cystic fibrosis (CF), single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), sickle cell disease, and hemophilia. The main objective of genome editing is to find ways to treat diseases, increase the effectiveness of Endogenous gene labeling, embryo genome editing, enhance plant health, Targeted transgene addition, and prevent endemic diseases like malaria and diarrhea.







Genome Editing Market Insights:

The consumables and reagent segment had the biggest market share based on products and services.

Based on technology, the CRISPR segment dominated the Genome Editing Market.

The cell line engineering segment ruled the market with a maximum share by application.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies shared a dominant position in the market based on end-user.

Regionally, North America held a significant position in the genome editing market.





Factors influencing the Genome Editing Market growth :

Factors like increased incidence of genetic disorders (i.e., increased investment in the sector and single-gene disorders) are boosting its growth rate.

A genetic disorder occurs when a mutation (also known as a pathogenic variant) affects the genes or when a person has an insufficient amount of genetic material. According to the US Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center, nearly thirty million Americans, or one in ten, have a genetic or rare disease. According to data from a WHO report, a congenital abnormality or genetic defect is found in about 2-5% of all newborns. These births influence about 30% of hospital admissions to pediatric wards. Congenital malformations are among the primary causes of infant mortality in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, according to the WHO, and they are the main cause of infant mortality in the United Arab Emirates. With the increasing incidence of genetic disorders globally, the need for solutions based on genome editing and drug development is also increasing.





With the development of CRISPR technology, investments in the sector have experienced rapid growth. In 2021, the genome editing sector raised more than USD 1.3 billion in investments, with 18 deals including CRISPR technology. The Mammoth Bioscience companies received the most funding to enhance their facilities and technologies to create the future CRISPR technology. As a result of firms' increasing investments in enhancing current technologies, the genome editing market is likely to expand rapidly.





Genome Editing Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Genome Editing Market segmentation has been performed based on Product and Service, Technology, Application, End-user & Geography.

By Product and Service:

Systems

Software

Services

Reagents

Consumables





By Technology

ZFN

TALEN

CRISPR

Antisense

Other Technologies





By Application

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic applications

Cell Line Engineering

Other Applications

By End-user

Pharmaceutical companies

Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology companies

Academic Research Institutes

For Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

Rest of North-America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

Japan

Vietnam

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC





Europe Continent

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arab

Brazil

Qatar

Argentina

South Africa

Nigeria

UAE

Rest of LAMEA





The consumables and reagent segment had the biggest market share based on products and services due to the high sales volume they generated from their widespread use in the industry. Brefeldin A, azidothymidine, nocodazole, and abscisic acid are commonly used reagents in labs and institutes with genetic engineering facilities. Reagents and consumables will be used more frequently as more labs, hospitals, and academic institutions will further support the market's expansion.

Based on technology, the CRISPR segment dominated the Genome Editing Market. It is primarily due to its increased application in healthcare, biotechnology, and agriculture. Research is being done on CRISPR/Cas9 to find cures for serious illnesses like the human immunodeficiency virus and Huntington's disease (HIV). According to research, Huntington's illness is caused by a mutant protein, and with the Use of CRISPR/Cas9 in mouse models, the development of the mutant protein was reduced by about 90%. According to studies, CRISPR/Cas9 has also been successfully used to eliminate the viral infection-causing receptors. With several hundred experiments and studies being performed worldwide using CRISPR techniques, this technology is expected to maintain its dominance in the segment.

Based on application, cell line engineering ruled the market with the maximum share. It is primarily due to its extensive application in agriculture, pharmacology, biology, and other fields. Cell line engineering is creating clusters of cells from a specific tissue type (such as a specific organ or a plant's xylem) to maintain consistency in the resulting tissue. Cell lines have been commonly applied in drug development, protein synthesis, artificial tissue generation, and vaccine development. Over 36,000 cell lines have been developed for use in academia, healthcare, and pharmacogenomics due to extensive research in the field. Therefore, with numerous research opportunities available using cell lines, the market is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies shared a dominant position in the market based on end-user. Both companies are using gene editing to generate innovative therapeutics in the healthcare industry. Additionally, gene editing is used by biotech companies to produce GM seeds and transgenic animals. After a ten-year trial period, China recently approved the use of four GM corn varieties and three GM soybean varieties. Over 21% of Australia's canola is grown with GM seeds. With increased research in the field due to company investments, biotech and pharmaceutical companies will remain dominant in the end-user segment.

Regionally, North America leads the genome editing market owing to numerous R&D centers and headquarters for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Additionally, the agriculture and healthcare infrastructures, which are quickly adopting new technologies, help the region sustain its dominant position. According to records, over 2,000 pharmaceutical companies and 6,600 registered biotechnology companies are in the US. More than 50 well-known pharmaceutical companies and more than 1,000 registered biotechnology companies are in Canada. As a result of policies that promote business growth, the number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region will continue to grow, boosting overall regional growth.





Key players prevailing in Genome Editing Market:

Beren Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Creative Biogene

Intellia Therapeutics

Lonza

Horizon Discovery Group plc.

Tecan Life-Sciences

Thermo Fisher-Scientific

Synthego

Integrated DNA Technologie

Bean Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Others





Recent Developments

The University of California research team discovered a new method to "repair" genetic flaws in July 2022. The scientists developed red-eye colour in fruit flies by targeting only a single strand of DNA with "soft" CRISPR. Their goal is to conduct additional research to make it feasible to treat and cure human genetic diseases.





Scientists at the Indiana Center for Regenerative Medicine and Engineering created A technology that can regenerate tissue in a live body in July 2022. Tissue Nano Transfection (TNT) was created using gene editing technology to treat crushed nerves, injured legs, diabetic retinopathy, and stroke brains.





In a study published in July 2022, Nothobranchius furzeri (N. furzeri), also known as the African turquoise killifish, was discovered to be a useful organism for studying vertebral aging. The fish were genetically modified using the gene knockout method to make them more suitable for aging and embryonic diapause studies. These techniques shorten the length of the experiment and speed up gene identification.





