Global Treasury Software Market Size to Hit $60.86 Mn by 2028, With 4.70% CAGR: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[238 + Pages Report] The key players are listed in the Treasury Software market report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Calypso, CRISK Software ApS, Escali Financial Systems AS, Exidio ltd. (Trezone), HCL Technologies Limited, Infor, ION (Reval), Kyriba, Mitigram, MORS Software, SAP SE, SimCorp A/S, Treasury Systems, ZenTreasury Ltd, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Treasury Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Chemicals, Metals, & Energy), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Treasury Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 46.20 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 60.86 Million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Treasury Software market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Treasury Software market.

Treasury Software Market Overview:

Cash or treasury management software ensures that financial risk management rules and processes are properly managed. It encompasses the oversight of the company's assets with the primary goal of regulating its liquidity and reducing the risk to its finances, operations, and reputation. Additionally, it consists of concentration, financial operations, and payouts. Treasury software in the best companies covers bonds, financial derivatives, financial risk management, and currencies. The software can be administered either internally or by outside service providers.

The program decreases exposure by preventing cybercrime, guaranteeing regulatory compliance, and streamlining cash management procedures. In other words, it relates to developing regulations that guarantee a business maintains its financial stability. Regardless of the size, managing cash flow is essential to a business's existence. Companies use treasury software to automate three key areas: cash flows, assets, and investments.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Treasury Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Treasury Software market size was worth around US$ 46.20 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 60.86 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By organization size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021.

By vertical, the banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) segment dominated in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America led the worldwide treasury software market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global treasury software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Treasury Software market include

Calypso

CRISK Software ApS

Escali Financial Systems AS

Exidio ltd. (Trezone)

HCL Technologies Limited

Infor

ION (Reval)

Kyriba

Mitigram

MORS Software

SAP SE

SimCorp A/S

Treasury Systems

ZenTreasury Ltd.

Market Growth Drivers

Large-scale acceptance of automated systems drives the market growth

The widespread use of automation systems is projected to impact the growth of the global treasury software market over the forecast period. The growing acceptance of treasury software among end users such as governments, banks, and corporations is also expected to fuel the market's growth. Furthermore, thorough and precise audit control, as well as lower expenses, is projected to have a beneficial impact on the growth of the treasury software industry. Furthermore, the widespread use of treasury management systems (TMS) to automate financial operations and quick changes in corporate and government laws are projected to fuel demand for treasury software, propelling the treasury software market forward.

Restraints

Threats of a data breach may hinder the market growth

However, data breaches caused by computer viruses, worms, and phishing are expected to be major constraints for the growth of treasury software during the forecast period, while a lack of awareness about the benefits of treasury software in developing countries may pose a challenge to the market's growth. Similarly, rapid advancements in treasury management software such as cloud-based deployment and managed services, as well as advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, analytics, and cloud computing, are expected to create numerous opportunities that will drive the treasury software market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

After the sudden pandemic outbreak, many production facilities and specialized units are now operating at reduced capacity. Several have even temporarily shut down their factories and stopped production. This is what's causing the supply chain bottlenecks that have plagued the technology industry and contributed to the recent supply chain disruptions caused by shipping delays. Most countries have declared a lockdown and banned public meetings in an effort to halt the pandemic. The events were called off since travel was also restricted. Global IT giants were compelled to postpone events as a result of the sudden cancellation of events in the software development services sector.

Treasury Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global treasury software market is segmented on deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods & chemicals, metals, and energy. The banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global treasury software market in 2021 due to its advanced technological infrastructure. The United States dominates North America due to the extensive adoption of cutting-edge technology and the presence of important players in the region. The industry is also flourishing. The region's growing embrace of cutting-edge technology and the launch of new products have led to its domination. Furthermore, it is projected that the rising number of competitors operating at the local level will hasten market expansion in this region. The developing technology industry contributed to the growth of North America's market.

Recent Industry Developments:

December 2021 : Finastra announced the completion of its acquisition of Malauzai in December 2021 to facilitate digital transformation for community banks and credit unions nationwide. To provide a smooth banking experience with a wide range of services, the company was able to connect Malauzi's digital solution to Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core banking system, thanks to this.

: Finastra announced the completion of its acquisition of Malauzai in December 2021 to facilitate digital transformation for community banks and credit unions nationwide. To provide a smooth banking experience with a wide range of services, the company was able to connect Malauzi's digital solution to Finastra's Fusion Phoenix core banking system, thanks to this. August 2021: The expansion of SS&C Geneva in China was announced by SS&C Technologies, Inc. to diversify its clientele and boost operational effectiveness. This action was taken to diversify the product line and encourage business growth. This also aided the business in developing a solid product, strategy, and sales network throughout the area.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 46.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 60.86 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Calypso, CRISK Software ApS, Escali Financial Systems AS, Exidio ltd. (Trezone), HCL Technologies Limited, Infor, ION (Reval), Kyriba, Mitigram, MORS Software, SAP SE, SimCorp A/S, Treasury Systems, ZenTreasury Ltd, and Others Key Segment By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Treasury Software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Chemicals, Metals, & Energy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



