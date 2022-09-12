Artificial Kidney Market to Hit USD 16,630.08 million by 2027 | Trends, Strategies and Growth Opportunities For 2022-2027

Artificial Kidney Market Global Analysis by Type (Wearable Artificial Kidney, Implantable Artificial Kidney), Applications (Adults, Pediatrics), Regions and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Artificial Kidney Market.

The global artificial kidney market size is expected to reach USD 16,630.08 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.2%.

An artificial kidney is a medical device that can support dialysis at any time. Continuous research and development activities have been carried out over the last decade to improve the dialysis process. In the final stages of kidney disease, the kidneys are no longer able to perform their function of filtering out waste products and other fluids from the blood. People with end-stage renal disease require dialysis treatment. Although dialysis can remove and filter fluid and metabolic waste products, it cannot replace lost renal functions such as endocrine function, homeostasis, and metabolic regulation. The function of the artificial kidney helps the human body to live safely and healthily. Minimally invasive surgery is required to perform dialysis. This artificial living kidney reduces hospital visits for dialysis.

Growing awareness of renal failure diseases and lifestyle changes are expected to boost the market growth. With rates of diabetes and high blood pressure rising rapidly, one in three Americans is at risk of developing kidney disease. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has designated March as National Kidney Month to raise awareness of chronic kidney disease. Launching an outpatient dialysis opt-in campaign to raise awareness of chronic kidney disease will further increase the demand for artificial kidneys.

Get Sample with Recent Trends and Business Strategies: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID): https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/artificial-kidney-market/inquiry

Who are the Major Players in Artificial Kidney Market?

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc, Nikkiso, Fresenius, Asahi Kasei Medical Vo., Ltd, Xcorporeal, Baxter, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, NIPRO Medical Corporation, DaVita, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Blood Purification Technologies Inc., AWAK Technologies Pte. Ltd, Triomed AB and others.

Artificial Kidney Market Latest Trends and Growth Drivers:

Increasing research and development to improve the dialysis process, increasing incidence of kidney disease, and low availability of kidney donors are the major factors impacting the growth of the artificial kidney market. The increasing number of renal failure patients is also spurring the market growth.

In addition, easy availability of advanced medical facilities, increasing disposable income, increasing acceleration capacity, increasing kidney transplantation, and increasing geriatric population are other factors accelerating the growth of the artificial kidney market. Increased governmental focus on developing medical infrastructure associated with favorable reimbursement policies is giving priority to artificial kidney implants, accelerating market growth.

Increasing demand for advanced technology devices is driving the growth of the market. People's increasing awareness of renal failure diseases and lifestyle changes are influencing the growth of artificial kidney development. Increased R&D investment in advanced artificial kidney technology by major key players and R&D activities for the development of cost-effective products will expand the artificial kidney industry and boost market growth during the evaluation period. Present growth opportunities.

Regional Outlook on Artificial Kidney Market:

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global artificial kidney market in 2026 due to the increasing number of patients suffering from kidney disease in the region. In addition, the availability of advanced medical facilities and the presence of key players in the region are also positively driving the growth of the global artificial kidney market. Increasing merger and acquisition activity among regional and international players is also expected to boost the growth of the global artificial kidney market in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to produce the highest he CAGR in the global artificial kidney market, owing to increasing government spending on medical infrastructure development in the region. Growing health consciousness, coupled with rising per capita incomes of consumers in the region's emerging markets such as India and China.

Artificial Kidney Market Scope:

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 CAGR 50.2% Projection Period: 2022-2027 Segment Covered: By Type, By Application, by Actuation. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA



Largest Market



North America Market Growth



Increased research and development to improve dialysis processes; kidney disease on the rise; Low availability of kidney donors.

Browse Detailed Report with TOC: https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/artificial-kidney-market

Key Market Segments: Artificial Kidney Market

Artificial Kidney Market By Type

Wearable Artificial Kidney

Implantable Artificial Kidney

Artificial Kidney Market By Application

Adults

Pediatrics

Detailed TOC of Artificial Kidney Market Report 2022-2027:

Chapter 01: Executive Summary

Chapter 02: Scope of the Artificial Kidney Market Report

Chapter 03: Global Artificial Kidney Market Landscape

Chapter 04: Global Artificial Kidney Market Sizing

Chapter 05: Global Artificial Kidney Market Segmentation by Product

Chapter 06: Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 07: Customer Landscape

Chapter 08: Geographic Landscape

Chapter 09: Decision Framework

Chapter 10: Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 11: Market Trends

Chapter 12: Manufacturers’ Landscape

Chapter 13: Manufacturers’ Analysis

Who should buy? Or Targeted Audience:

Medical technology company

Health and medical equipment consulting company

Medical device manufacturer

Suppliers and Distributors of Heart Pump Devices

Healthcare service provider

Transplant Center

Teaching Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers

Research Institute

Academic and Research Center

Regulatory authority

Other

Check Discount on This Report: https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/artificial-kidney-market/discount

Explore More Trending Medical Devices and Consumables Industry Reports:

Defibrillator Monitor

The global Defibrillator Monitor market size is expected to grow from $ 9,985.5 billion in 2021 to $ 14,915.2 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/defibrillator-monitor-market

Exoskeleton Robots

The global Exoskeleton Robots market size is expected to grow at US$ 2.1 billion in 2027 from US$896.4 million in 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%.

https://www.industrydataanalytics.com/reports/en/exoskeleton-robots-market

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/