Bagging Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Bagging equipment is used to fill a variety of products into different types of bags, Cartons and pouches. The key players involved in the manufacture of bagging equipment are Automated Packaging System, Rennco, Innovative Packtech Machines Pvt. Ltd., Techno Weigh Systems Pvt. Ltd., POWERVAC, E-Pak Machinery Inc

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bagging equipment market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.6 Bn in 2028, with demand growing at an average CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Scaling up from a value of US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022, the bagging equipment market is driven by the growing demand for the product in various industry verticals like food and beverages, chemicals and fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, construction, and many others.



Products that weigh more than five kilograms and up to a few hundred kilograms are filled and weighed with the help of bagging equipment. The current market players are incorporating novel and innovative features to their bagging equipments such as user-friendly interfaces, variable speed controls, and PLC systems to ensure clear communication between machines and operators. The integration of these features enables cost-effective bagging process and optimizes the operational capacities. Thus, these benefits promote positive market prospects for the bagging equipment.

Furthermore, many manufacturers are launching bagging machinery that are also compatible with other packaging machines like product loaders, cartoning machines, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and others. Thus, the market trend of releasing upgraded and versatile machinery which will enable faster filling, easy and quick changeovers is expected to boost the market prospects of bagging equipment.

“Product innovation and versatility are expected to supplement the market growth of bagging equipment over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Technological enhancements that allow for clear communication between operator and the machine will likely bolster the market prospect.

Based on automation, the automatic segment is predicted to lead the market growth.

Vertical baggers segment is predicted to grow at 4.1% CAGR.

In terms of end use, the food industry is expected to generate US$ 8.5 Bn market opportunity over the forecast period.

By capacity, the 1001-2000 bags/ hour segment will dominate the market over the assessment period.

Europe is predicted to undergo substantial growth though 2022 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Robert Bosch GmbH, All-Fill Incorporated, Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, PAYPER S.A., Bossar Packaging S.A., CONCETTI S.p.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Fres-co System USA Inc., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd., Webster Griffin Ltd., BW Companies Inc., Buhler Holding AG, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A., STATEC BINDER GmbH, HASSIA-REDATRON GmbH, Premier Tech Chronos, MONDIAL PACK s.r.l., Pakona Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and others, are some of the major players in the bagging equipment market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are trying out various organic and inorganic strategies to expand their operations and strengthen their market penetration. Many manufacturers are focused on product innovation and development to gain a competitive edge.

More Insights into the Bagging Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global bagging equipment market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2028. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (integrated bagging lines (conveying machines (incline transfer, horizontal transfer), bagging machines, bag opening/ sealing machines, bag kickers, bag attachment machines, weighing/ counting machines) standalone equipment (open mouth baggers, FFS machines (horizontal FFS, vertical FFS), valve baggers, FIBC bagging machines, others)), automation type (automatic, semi-automatic), capacity (<500 bags/hr, 500-1000 bags/hr, 1001-2000 bags/hr, >2000bags/hr), end-use (food industry (confectionery, animal feed/ pet food, grains, wheat, rice, corn, pulses, seeds, spices and condiments, coffee beans, dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood), construction, pharmaceuticals, home-care, personal care & cosmetics, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, Europe is anticipated to undergo considerable market growth during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, Spain, and Switzerland are counted amongst the top importers for the equipment. In addition to this, many of the tier I market manufacturers are based in Europe. End users with high investment capacity often use European-made bagging equipment. In comparison, countries like UAE, South Africa, India, and Bangladesh are the top exporters of the bagging equipment.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the standalone segment will continue to be an important market contributor but, based on automation, the automatic segment is predicted to be the most rewarding during the forecast period. On the basis of bagging capacity, the 1001-2000 bags/ hour segment will likely lead the market growth. Based on end user, food industry is anticipated to induce US$ 8.5 Bn market opportunity over the forecast period.

