Attractive Price Discounts on Coffee Subscriptions Driving Brand Loyalty among Consumers, States Fact.MR

Growing Number of Coffee Enthusiasts Will Fuel Coffee Subscription Market Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global coffee subscription market has reached a valuation of US$ 685.7 million and is expected to expand rapidly at an impressive CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Coffee is becoming a daily need for a huge pool of the population, making coffee subscriptions a popular choice in the bargain. Manufacturers are offering sample/tasting kits with a variety of coffees, from single or multiple origins to refundable first orders, to boost their subscription sales.

Change in consumer behaviour led by the COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized the coffee subscription market across regions. Restricted mobilization increased consumer dependence on online purchases, which has continued even after the loosening of restrictions. Providers or roasters have also boosted coffee subscription industry. Offering bespoke subscription plans with customized subscription frequency, choice of beans, choice of roast, etc., has instilled a sense of power among consumers, driving this subscription market.

Fact.MR’s analysis suggests that add-on services and discounts by service providers/roasters could help the coffee subscription industry acquire rapid traction in the near future. As the aforementioned offerings will increase market penetration and consumer retention, the market for coffee subscriptions will ultimately benefit in the long run.

Additionally, the popularity of coffee subscriptions has also increased due to the trend of people practicing their barista skills at home. Increasing variety and sophistication of at-home coffee products point to a more profound change in how coffee is viewed, sold, and consumed around the world. Also, Increasing adoption of single cup brewing machines owing to the rising trend of home-based coffee consumption will lead to an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 447.6 million from 2025 to 2028.

Expanding Coffee Consumption Creates An Opportunity For The Development of The Coffee Subscription Market

The U.S. is the second-leading coffee-consuming nation. Consequently, the country's expanding coffee consumption creates an opportunity for the development of the coffee subscription market. For this, U.S. coffee subscription providers are offering customized coffee by importing it from well-known coffee-producing countries around the world and delivering the same at the right time and in the right place all across the country.

The main driver for market growth over the past few years has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Restricted outdoor movement pushed the population’s dependency on online platforms for sourcing home essentials, including refreshment drinks and coffee.

For instance, an American coffee chain Peet’s Coffee observed around 70% hike in subscription orders in 2020.





Overall, the U.S. market for coffee subscriptions is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global coffee subscription market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.9% and reach US$ 1.98 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 11.5 % CAGR during the 2017-2021 period.

CAGR during the 2017-2021 period. Under coffee type, the Espresso segment is currently valued at US$ 212.2 million.

Europe dominated the global market with 37.7% share in 2021.

Demand for coffee subscriptions is expected to increase at CAGRs of 15.8% and 14.3% in South Asia & ASEAN and East Asia, respectively.





Segmentation of Coffee Subscription Industry Research

By Coffee Type : Single Origin Blend Espresso Decaf Others

By Roast Type : Dark Medium Light

By Grind Type : Whole Beans Ground

By Frequency : Weekly Biweekly Monthly Annually



Market Development

Coffee subscription providers are targeting product cost reduction by partnering with roasters. This has also aided in a smoother supply chain and diversified the product portfolios of several providers.

As one of the most widely consumed refreshment drink, coffee is desired in various flavours. Pursuing this, coffee subscription providers are offering customized coffee with imports from varied coffee-producing countries around the world and delivering it anywhere. Providers are also boosting consumer penetration by strengthening their distribution networks in growing markets such as the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global coffee subscription market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of coffee type (single origin, blend, espresso, decaf, others), roast type (dark, medium, light), grind type (whole beans, ground), and frequency (weekly, biweekly, monthly, annually), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

