Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 am ET.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor’s page of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events. Please access the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure a timely connection to the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website for 30 days.

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.
SVP, Investor Relations
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


