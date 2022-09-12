Kaolin Market Size to Worth USD 6.78 Billion at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Kaolin Market: Rising demand for paper and ceramic products is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global kaolin market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for high-quality ceramics is a key factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Kaolin, commonly known as china clay, is a soft white clay used in the production of porcelain, paper, rubber, and paints. Growth of the paper industry, where it is used as a coating and filling agent, can be associated with the increased demand for this product. Kaolin is combined with adhesives in the coating of paper to provide it opacity, color, and printability. This substance is also used in the ceramic sector, where it is used to make porcelain and refractory materials. The absence of alkalies and iron in china clay contributes to its high utilization in ceramic applications. Additionally, this material is used as a filler in the rubber industry to improve mechanical strength and abrasion resistance. Organic polymers, ink components, and cosmetics are just a few of the additional uses for china clay.

Kaolin is widely used in the construction industry, where it is used to manufacture porcelain, whiteware, ceramics, and refractories due to its high fusion temperature and white burning properties. Increased use of kaolin in cement manufacturing, owing to its properties such as shrinkage, plasticity, and hardness, is driving kaolin market revenue growth. Increased use of kaolin as an artificial pozzolanic ingredient for concrete to manufacture blended cement, due to metakaolin's strong pozzolanic reactivity, is further driving the market revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-washed segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The low impurity levels and increased brightness of kaolin produced by this process are responsible for the segment's growth. The water-washed process is widely utilized in the manufacturing of hydrous kaolin because it helps to retain approx 12%-14 % of the water in the clay. Water-washed is the most common technique for converting raw kaolin into finished kaolin products.

Paper segment accounted for largest revenue share in global kaolin market in 2021. Kaolin enhances the appearance of paper, which is glossy, brilliant, fluid, and opaque. Kaolin improves various other paper qualities such as tincture absorption and pigment holdouts, a low inclination to lint and roughness, thereby improving paper printability.

Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in global kaolin market during the forecast period. The market is growing as a result of industrial development and improving economic conditions in the region. China is a major kaolin consumer in the region. Presence of kaolin reserves in the region is one of the primary reasons driving kaolin market revenue growth. Moreover, presence of major companies in the region meets the growing demand for kaolin from a variety of end-use industries, thus contributing to market revenue growth.

In October 2021, Corella announced "exceptionally high" average brightness findings from its Tampu kaolin project in Western Australia. An average ISO brightness of 85%, with a maximum of 89% was revealed in a study of drill core samples. Corella thinks that this demonstrates the project's status as a world-class deposit with a competitive edge in the market for high-purity alumina. The brightness data will be used to finalize the company's initial resource estimate, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

