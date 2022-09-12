Lightbridge Announces Voting is Open, Urges Stockholders to Vote Now "FOR" Each Proposal at Upcoming Annual Meeting

Vote by phone at (877) 870-8565, if in North America, or +1-206-877-8565, if international, or by e-mail at ksmith@advantageproxy.com

Vote online at www.proxyvote.com

Deadline to vote: stockholders as of the close of business on August 29, 2022 need to vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 26, 2022



/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today reminded stockholders that the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time and urges all stockholders to vote now. Stockholders are advised that because one of the voting proposals involves a proposed amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of outstanding shares of common stock must approve such a proposal.

Your Vote is Important - No Matter How Few or Many Shares You Own

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Advantage Proxy, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-870-8565 or by e-mail at ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

The proxy materials for the Annual Meeting can be found online at https://materials.proxyvote.com/default.aspx?ticker=53224K.

Seth Grae, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “The benefits of nuclear energy have come into focus over the last year like never before. The global growth of energy demand and the need for national energy security continue to drive momentum towards more nuclear industry-friendly policy decisions. Countries and companies worldwide are setting targets for achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The International Atomic Energy Agency estimates that reaching net-zero emissions will require more than doubling current nuclear power generating capacity.”

“Lightbridge is helping lead the way. We are making significant progress in developing Lightbridge Fuel™, which will drive shareholder value creation, but there is still much work to do. With your support, we are confident that Lightbridge will play a central role in the significant growth of nuclear power to meet energy security and climate goals. By voting “For” the proposals in the Annual Meeting proxy, we will be able to continue our progress,” concluded Mr. Grae.

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2022. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company’s website at www.ltbridge.com/investors and on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for small modular reactors, as well as existing large light-water reactors, which significantly enhances safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

