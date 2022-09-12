Trailblazers in Hiring Celebrated at HireVue’s 2022 Customer Excellence Awards

Award winning initiatives range from hiring more people with disabilities to virtual interview programs that enabled a comeback for cruise lines

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text enabled recruiting tools, announced its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards recipients. In its second year of awards, the company saw entries up 3X, setting up a fierce contest for a judging panel faced with numerous standout stories. Award recipients represent companies around the world from industries as varied as hospitality and healthcare. With winners across three distinct regions, North America, EMEA and APAC, this year’s slate of award recipients includes our first Japanese and Public Sector winners.

“As the world continues to grapple with staffing shortages, the best and brightest in hiring are re-imagining what finding, hiring and retaining talent should look like,” said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “Everyday we get to see up close how a better hiring experience changes people’s lives, and it’s a real joy to share these stories. We hope they inspire more changemakers to embrace what’s working for some of the world’s biggest, most beloved brands.”

This year we had 24 award winners in total, below is a cross-section of our winners by category.

Shooting Star – Allied Universal

– Allied Universal Better Together – Schneider Electric & Devex

– Schneider Electric & Devex Diversity Star – Pfizer & Phillips 66

– Pfizer & Phillips 66 Experience Star – Cleveland Clinic, Staffmark and Lumen Technologies

– Cleveland Clinic, Staffmark and Lumen Technologies Impact Star – National Security Agency (NSA), Carnival Cruise Line, Sitel Group

– National Security Agency (NSA), Carnival Cruise Line, Sitel Group Rock Star – Kelsey Gamble, Nate Guzzardo, and Victor Herrera

“People are eager to travel and make up the memory-making they missed during the height of the pandemic. We needed to hire more than 10,000 team members for ships in the last 12 months,” said Richard Brearley, Vice President of Crew and Travel Operations at Carnival Cruise Line. “By utilizing HireVue, we’re able hire qualified talent quickly and efficiently for the variety of jobs we fill. We use HireVue for everything from assessing harmony work for singers, to a sight reading music assessment for rock band musicians.”

For a full list of award winners by region and to learn more about their stories, visit here: https://www.hirevue.com/awards

Emma Ferns HireVue press@hirevue.com