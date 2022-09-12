The Oncology Institute Becomes Certified as a Patient Safety Organization

Publicly traded leader in value-based oncology care raises standards in patient safety

/EIN News/ -- CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, announced today an important step in maximizing patient safety by becoming an Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality accredited Patient Safety Organization (PSO). The TOI PSO is a newly formed component entity whose purpose is to maintain the highest standards in patients’ safety and quality by analyzing patient safety data to provide feedback, guidance, and training of TOI clinicians.



"At TOI, the quality of our patient care is our highest priority. We believe this certification will further demonstrate to our patients that we offer them the highest quality care,” said Dr. Yale Podnos, Chief Medical Officer of The Oncology Institute. "For our health professionals, this means we are creating a culture of safety at our organization where our teammates feel empowered to report incidences and provide input to continue to elevate patient quality and care.”

Currently, due to the strict guidelines to achieve this status, there are only 100 PSOs in the United States. To receive certification as a PSO, TOI had to demonstrate compliance with AHRQ regulations, develop policies and procedures, build infrastructure for patient safety incidence reporting and data analytic methods that allow TOI to provide constructive feedback to providers. TOI PSO was granted a three-year PSO listing effective August 25, 2022, which will benefit the company’s healthcare providers and clinics.

About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

