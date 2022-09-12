Interventional Oncology Ablation Market to Surpass US$ 766.6 Million with a CAGR of 7.8% by 2027 | Johnson & Johnson

Interventional Oncology Ablation

Interventional oncology ablation is a minimally invasive procedure to treat solid cancers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interventional oncology ablation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 453.1 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Coherent Market Insights has recently published comprehensive business research on “Global Interventional Oncology Ablation Market” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Interventional Oncology Ablation Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Interventional Oncology Ablation Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Interventional Oncology Ablation Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

Major Players Are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., AngioDynamics, CASCINATION AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., STARmed Co., and Biomedical Srl.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Interventional Oncology Ablation Market, By Technology:

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Irreversible Electroporation Ablation

Global Interventional Oncology Ablation Market, By Indication:

Liver Cancer

Kidney cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.