BIO-key and Multipoint GROUP Join Forces to Promote Cybersecurity and Identity Solutions to High-Growth Global Markets in Europe and the Middle East

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J. and MADRID, Spain, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced a distribution partnership with Israel-based Multipoint GROUP in Southern and Central Europe and the Middle East. Multipoint has joined BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program designed to leverage the expertise, reach and onsite presence of a range of leading IT service providers that deliver security solutions to their customers. BIO-key continues to expand worldwide customer support through its growing Channel Alliance Partner community, and this new partnership with Multipoint further strengthens BIO-key's presence in important regions.



The Multipoint partnership provides BIO-key with a strategic value-added distributor of cybersecurity with solid technical experience and a knowledgeable commercial sales team. Multipoint offers not only distribution but also pre-sales analysis, training, and full support to resellers and customers interested in security and identity solutions. Multipoint operates in 15 countries, including Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Malta, , Turkey, and Portugal as well as Singapore. Both new and existing customers of all sizes and industries in these regions can benefit with enterprise-grade security IAM solutions that are phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless.

BIO-key's Channel Alliance Partner program allows its partners to represent BIO-key's full line of biometric authentication solutions and large-scale identity management security products that provide robust Single Sign-on (SSO) and Multi-factor (MFA) authentication capabilities. The BIO-key suite of products also includes a full line of compact biometric fingerprint scanners that are Microsoft tested and qualified to support Windows Hello and Windows 10 and 11.

"Multipoint remains committed to partnering with cyber companies that offer advanced cyber solutions, that are aware of the latest threats and adapt their solutions accordingly, such as advanced IAM and MFA solutions. We believe BIO-Key offers one of the best security solutions on the market. This collaboration provides a platform for exchanging knowledge and aspirations to reduce cyber threats together," said Ricardo Resnik, CEO & Founder of Multipoint GROUP.

"Multipoint has a proven track record as a value-added distributor for delivering quality cyber security solutions. Their core focus is on high-quality security products and vendors, and as such, Multipoint Group and BIO-Key are a perfect match. This partnership will support BIO-key's strong growth in market share in the countries where Multipoint Group is currently active and should also drive substantial new revenue growth in new regional markets as they expand their footprint," said Erik Notermans, VP of Sales for BIO-key in Europe.

"We are excited about our partnership with Multipoint because both leadership teams share the same values and vision for future market opportunities in Southern and Central Europe and the Middle East. We continue to develop strong partner alliances through our CAP program that deliver new business to BIO-key and strengthen our customer support worldwide," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director of EMEA at BIO-key.

