Costume Jewelry Market 2022 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Buckley London

Costume jewelry also called as junk jewelry, fake jewelry, fashion jewelry, and trinkets is a jewelry manufactured for a particular fashionable costume.

The primary focus of the market is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Costume Jewelry Market with corresponding stats, diagrams, and factual information. This includes qualitative and quantitative analysis such as SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. The report profiles key players in the market and offers detailed insight into their product portfolio, manufacturing plants, revenue generation, geographical presence, key developments, and growth strategies. It also offers key insights into market segmentation on regional as well as country level.

Market Dynamics

Increasing inclination of population towards aesthetic appearance, growing fashion consciousness, and changing standards of living are the key factor driving costume jewelry market growth. Costume jewelry is in high demand among working women, teenagers, and corporate people. Innovation and adoption of new technology in costume jewelry helps to attract the customers. Different type of raw materials are used to make costume jewelry such as synthetic stones, semi-precious stones, glass, plastic, lac, terracotta, pearl and metals, which makes costume jewelry look different than traditional gold and silver jewelries. Owing to such benefits, costume jewelry are extensively adopted by the population. Therefore, increase in upper medium income group across the world is projected to propel demand for costume jewelry over the forecast period. The demand for costume jewelry is not limited to wedding season or specific occasions

Popularity of costume jewelry among different age group across the globe is creating immense opportunity for growth of the market. According to a report by Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJPEC) 2017, total export of costume fashion jewelry in 2016, from India was US$ 67 Million, which grew by 116.1% from the previous year.

However, costume jewelry are not suitable for everyone, as it can cause itching, irritation, and patch formation, which can result in subsequent allergies. Also, most of the costume jewelry are made from nickel, as it is easily moldable, cheap, and durable, where as it is also the common metal, which is prone to cause allergies.

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Impact of COVID-19

Similar to other industries, the healthcare sector too has suffered a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, key market players, hospitals, technology companies, and healthcare providers have adjusted to the change by providing novel solutions. Rise of healthcare automation has offered an innovative solution to patients wherein physicians can provide healthcare advice from remote locations.

