Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases, enhance gene therapies and mitigate unwanted immune responses to biologics, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September.

Details on the conferences can be found below.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s Cell and Genetic Medicines Conference
Format: Panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings, attending in-person
Panel Title: Ring Ring: Is That Large-Cap Pharma Calling? Importance of Established Partnerships in Place
Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings, attending in-person
Date: Friday, September 30, 2022
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative. The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.selectabio.com.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR® platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

For Investors:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-929-469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media: 
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-646-751-4366
bleigh@lifescicomms.com  


