Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.



Who: Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison What: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Monday, September 12, 2022 When: 2:00 PM ET Where: Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti

(646) 964-8169

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-