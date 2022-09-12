Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
|Who:
|Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
|What:
|Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
|Monday, September 12, 2022
|When:
|2:00 PM ET
|Where:
|Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
