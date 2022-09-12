Submit Release
Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

  Who:  Nasdaq CFO Ann Dennison
     
  What: Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
    Monday, September 12, 2022
     
  When:   2:00 PM ET
     
  Where:  Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

