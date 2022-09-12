Otonomo CEO and Co-founder Ben Volkow to Discuss How Big Data Will be the Catalyst for the Mobility Economy at ITS World Congress in Los Angeles

Mobility Data Expert and Automotive Hall of Fame Honoree, Volkow, to Join on Panel With Industry Luminaries

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that the company’s CEO and Co-founder Ben Volkow will be speaking on a special interest panel session at ITS World Congress 2022 about the applications and challenges of big data in transportation. Volkow will be joined by Noam Maital, CEO at NSM Ventures, Jim Ray, corporate president at HNTB Corporation, Wee shann Lam, senior group director in technology and industry development at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Singapore, and Google Public Sector’s head of industry solutions Monali Shah. ITS World Congress is a global event that brings together world leaders, practitioners, policy makers, researchers, and private industry to reimagine mobility and transform outcomes for future generations.



Panel: Is Bigger Always Better? Big Data, Opportunities, and Pitfalls in the Transportation Space

When: Monday, September 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PT in room 405

Session Details: In its inception, the concept of big data focused on the ability to collect and process massive amounts of data. Today, big data is commonplace in almost every industry and every aspect of our lives, especially transportation. The focus is now shifting to the application and scalability of big data, as well as how to manage the growing challenges of big data such as data bias, data privacy and security, and data cleansing. Speakers will draw from their international experience to share firsthand perspectives on the applications and challenges of big data for congestion management, transit services, data visualization and more.

About Ben Volkow: As CEO and co-founder of mobility intelligence company Otonomo, Volkow and his team are working to pioneer a new generation of trailblazers that combine connected data and insights to improve urban life, optimize the expansion of electric vehicles, reduce costs and enhance traffic management. With the explosion of data sources on the horizon, his company seeks to reduce the restraints organizations face in terms of resources, budget and the skills to harness the intelligence within mobility data. Volkow was recognized by the Automotive Hall of Fame as an industry influencer for his leadership on issues pertinent to the automotive industry and its future.

To register for the event, please visit: https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=672607&categoryid=4364433 .

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

