Tricolor Closes $100 million Credit Facility with Fifth Third Bank to Support Scale

Additional financing increases Company’s revolving capacity to $650 million

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today announced the closing of a $100 million warehouse facility with Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank, National Association, secured by loans originated across its growing footprint, which spans five states, 20 markets and 55 retail hubs.



“The addition of Fifth Third Bank to our capital structure is another strong validation of our strategy and another significant step towards diversifying our sources of capital to support our growth as we continue expanding our platform into new markets,” said Daniel Chu, founder and CEO of Tricolor.

Tricolor has more than doubled its origination volume over the past two years, as well as doubled its market share over the past three years. Only CarMax and Carvana sell more used vehicles than Tricolor in Texas.

“We are excited to support Tricolor and its purpose-driven strategy to expand financial inclusion to a financially underserved yet critical segment of the U.S. population,” said Steven Ellis, managing director, asset securitization at Fifth Third Bank. “We’ve followed their progress for the last decade and the commitment of the Tricolor team to deliver a compelling and unique value proposition is highly admirable.”

During that same span, Tricolor’s focus on expanding financial inclusion to the underserved led it to become the first-ever lender in the United States to issue a social bond collateralized by consumer auto asset backed securities (ABS). This designation furthers the company’s mission to empower underserved, low-income communities and provide them with improved access to mainstream financing that ultimately allows them to build a better future.

Meeting the Needs of Underserved Hispanics

The more than 59 million Hispanics in the United States would collectively rank as the eighth largest economy in the world. Yet, according to the FDIC National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, 32% of this US Hispanic population has no or limited access to mainstream credit.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 80% of the workforce growth in the U.S. over the last dozen years can be attributed to the Hispanic population, yet fewer than one in six Hispanics in the US can work remotely.

Tricolor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and with over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers. To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them a path to a better future through both physical mobility and upward financial mobility.

Tricolor has now completed eight well-received ABS transactions and is the only issuer in all of subprime auto ABS with loans primarily backed by no-file or thin file borrowers. The Company issued its first securitization in July 2013. In September 2021, Tricolor closed a $90 million convertible preferred equity investment from funds managed by BlackRock.

Tricolor has been routinely recognized for its important work supporting consumers, including being named the winner of the Excellence in Financial Inclusion Award at the 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards as well by the Finovate Awards and Auto Finance News.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdings.com and tricolor.com.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 51 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona with a shared-services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

