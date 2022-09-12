Submit Release
Pardes Biosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential stand-alone, novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections and associated diseases (i.e., COVID-19), today announced that management will participate in a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.
Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are dedicated to discovering and developing potent and easy-to-prescribe oral antiviral drug candidates so that patients everywhere can get well sooner. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

Availability of Other Information about Pardes Biosciences
Pardes Biosciences intends to use the Investors page of its website (https://ir.pardesbio.com) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Pardes Biosciences’ Investors website, in addition to following Pardes Biosciences’ press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Investor Contacts:
Patrick O'Brien
pobrien@pardesbio.com

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com


