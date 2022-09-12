ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|05-Sep-22
|60,000
|€472.2523
|€28,335,138.00
|06-Sep-22
|60,000
|€477.8105
|€28,668,630.00
|07-Sep-22
|50,000
|€472.2889
|€23,614,445.00
|08-Sep-22
|42,891
|€474.0024
|€20,330,436.94
|09-Sep-22
|35,000
|€492.9165
|€17,252,077.50
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771