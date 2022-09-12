/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 05-Sep-22 60,000 €472.2523 €28,335,138.00 06-Sep-22 60,000 €477.8105 €28,668,630.00 07-Sep-22 50,000 €472.2889 €23,614,445.00 08-Sep-22 42,891 €474.0024 €20,330,436.94 09-Sep-22 35,000 €492.9165 €17,252,077.50

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

