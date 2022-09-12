Arbor Biotechnologies Named One of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Companies of 2022

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2022’s “Fierce 15” biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.

Since its founding in 2016 by leading figures in next-generation gene editing and automation, including Feng Zhang and David Walt, Arbor’s AI/machine learning-driven discovery engine has generated the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the field to date, with capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertion. Equipped with a wide range of gene editing capabilities, Arbor’s strategy is to work backward from the root cause of disease, choosing an editing approach from its toolbox with the characteristics that may correct mutations at the molecular level to deliver curative medicines. Arbor’s portfolio prioritizes diseases with first- and/or best-in-class potential and also includes several undisclosed programs with partners such as Vertex and Edigene.

“We are honored to be recognized among the ‘Fierce 15’ as a company making considerable progress in next-generation gene editing—an incredibly promising area of medicine,” said Devyn Smith, Ph.D., CEO, Arbor Biotechnologies. “In the short time since our inception, our team has grown to 130 employees, who bring an extreme dedication to furthering our science and technology. Together, we have innovated wholly-owned nucleases and other editing technologies that may revolutionize how patients with previously uncorrectable diseases are treated, positioning us for success as we approach the clinic in some of the most difficult-to-treat-disease areas—including the liver and CNS.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce”—championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech’s 20th annual Fierce 15 selection.

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 450,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company focused on discovering and developing potentially curative genomic medicines. Founded by Feng Zhang, David Walt, David Scott, and Winston Yan, our proprietary discovery engine is focused on discovering genetic editing capabilities spanning knockdowns to whole gene insertions, which has enabled us to generate the most extensive toolbox of proprietary genomic editors in the industry to date. Leveraging our wholly-owned nucleases as the chassis for genetic modification, we can work backward from disease pathology to choose the optimal editing approach that specifically addresses the underlying cause of disease, resulting in a potentially curative medicine for a wider range of genetic disorders. As Arbor continues to advance its pipeline toward the clinic with an initial focus in liver and CNS disease, the Company has also secured several partnerships around gene editing and ex vivo cell therapy programs to broaden the reach of its novel nuclease technology. For more information, visit arbor.bio.

