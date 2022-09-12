Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Appointment of the Inaugural Director of Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health
Today, President Biden announced his intention to appoint Dr. Renee Wegrzyn to be director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:
“Dr. Renee Wegryzn is a renowned expert in applied biology and an eminent DARPA veteran. President Biden could not have chosen a better inaugural Director for ARPA-H. With Dr Wegryzn at the helm, ARPA-H is poised to drive health innovation and launch bold and ambitious research programs. She will lead us in tackling some of the most pressing health challenges of our time. I am delighted to welcome Dr. Wegrzyn to our HHS leadership team and eagerly look forward to working with her.”