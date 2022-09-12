Global Packaging Cobots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030

Packaging Cobots Market Outlook

"Global Packaging Cobots Market by Mounting, by Number of Axes, by Payload, by Application, by Industry and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Packaging Cobots Market by Mounting (Mobile, Floor-Mounted, Benchtop, and Others), by Number of Axes (Less than 6-axis, 6-axis, and 7-axis or more), by Payload (Less than 5kg, 5kg - 10kg, 10kg - 20kg, and More than 20kg), by Application (Pick & Place, Palletizing, and Packing), by Industry (Food, Beverage, Confectionery & Snacks, Pharma, Cosmetics, Electronics, and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

A lack of skilled workers and fierce competition in fast-moving consumer goods are putting pressure on manufacturers when it comes to packaging their products. Automation of core processes such as filling or cartoning is often the first step towards more efficient, digitalised packaging processes.

A collaborative robot, or cobot, is a type of robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing demand for robotics in warehouses and distribution centres. Cobots along with talented manufacturing workers provide companies with massive opportunities for efficient reshoring in the post-pandemic world.

Technology advancements lead to improved human-robot interaction, enabling cobots to work with humans on packaging tasks thus decreasing unit economics given the broad range of applicability. Declining cobot prices, and technological advancements is driving adoption of cobots in packaging vertical at double digits.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-packaging-cobots-market-2022-2030/

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into pick & place, packing, and palletizing. Pick & place application is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and use of packaging robots as a substitute to manual picking which is a tough & labor-intensive task. Also, the advantages of packaging robots such as the reduction in damage, cost-saving, and higher efficiency in pick & place operations will leverage the market.

Food segment, by industry, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: food packaging includes the processing and packing of sensitive and delicate items, primary packaging applications are extremely important in the food sector. The introduction of more sophisticated packaging has made the primary packaging process more difficult, resulting in quality and speed constraints. As a result, companies are adopting food packaging cobots to address this difficulty and reduce operational expenses.

Based on region, North America dominated the global packaging cobots market in 2021: the growth of the market in North America can be attributed to a large number of cobot installations in the region, and this number is expected to grow in the near future due to a rise in the number of pharmaceutical, food and beverage companies in the country.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period: the primary markets for packaging cobots in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). Packaging cobots market expansion in APAC would be aided by a growing trend in the usage of industrial automation throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Mounting

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Mobile

5.3. Floor-Mounted

5.4. Benchtop

5.5. Others

6. Market Breakdown – by Number of Axes

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Less than 6-axis

6.3. 6-axis

6.4. 7-axis or more

7. Market Breakdown – by Payload

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Less than 5kg

7.3. 5kg - 10kg

7.4. 10kg - 20kg

7.5. More than 20kg

8. Market Breakdown – by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pick & Place

8.3. Palletizing

8.4. Packing

9. Market Breakdown – by Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Food

9.3. Beverage

9.4. Confectionery & Snacks

9.5. Pharma

9.6. Cosmetics

9.7. Electronics

9.8. Others

10. Market Breakdown – by Geography

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030

10.1.2. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting

10.1.3. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes

10.1.4. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload

10.1.5. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Application

10.1.6. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry

10.1.7. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Country

10.1.7.1. U.S.

10.1.7.2. Canada

10.1.7.3. Mexico

10.2. South America

10.2.1. South America Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030

10.2.2. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting

10.2.3. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes

10.2.4. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload

10.2.5. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Application

10.2.6. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry

10.2.7. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Country

10.2.7.1. Brazil

10.2.7.2. Argentina

10.2.7.3. Others

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030

10.3.2. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting

10.3.3. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes

10.3.4. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload

10.3.5. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Application

10.3.6. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry

10.3.7. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Country

10.3.7.1. UK

10.3.7.2. Germany

10.3.7.3. France

10.3.7.4. Russia

10.3.7.5. Italy

10.3.7.6. Spain

10.3.7.7. Sweden

10.3.7.8. Netherlands

10.3.7.9. Others

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030

10.4.2. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting

10.4.3. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes

10.4.4. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload

10.4.5. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Application

10.4.6. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry

10.4.7. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Country

10.4.7.1. China

10.4.7.2. India

10.4.7.3. Japan

10.4.7.4. South Korea

10.4.7.5. Australia

10.4.7.6. Others

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030

10.5.2. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting

10.5.3. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes

10.5.4. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload

10.5.5. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Application

10.5.6. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry

10.5.7. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Country

10.5.7.1. South Africa

10.5.7.2. UAE

10.5.7.3. Saudi Arabia

10.5.7.4. Qatar

10.5.7.5. Israel

10.5.7.6. Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Market Positioning

11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

12. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

12.1. Universal Robots (Teradyne)

12.2. FANUC America Corporation

12.3. Yaskawa

12.4. KUKA

12.5. ABB

12.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.7. Brenton Engineering (ProMach)

12.8. Gerhard Schubert GmbH Verpackungsmaschinen

12.9. Doosan Robotics

12.10. Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc.

12.11. DENSO Robotics

12.12. Sitma Machinery SpA

12.13. Remtec Automation, LLC

12.14. AND & OR

12.15. Rethink Robotics GmbH

12.16. TRAPO AG

12.17. ONExia Inc.

