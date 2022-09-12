Global Packaging Cobots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030
"Global Packaging Cobots Market by Mounting, by Number of Axes, by Payload, by Application, by Industry and by Regions - Forecast to 2030"
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Packaging Cobots Market by Mounting (Mobile, Floor-Mounted, Benchtop, and Others), by Number of Axes (Less than 6-axis, 6-axis, and 7-axis or more), by Payload (Less than 5kg, 5kg - 10kg, 10kg - 20kg, and More than 20kg), by Application (Pick & Place, Palletizing, and Packing), by Industry (Food, Beverage, Confectionery & Snacks, Pharma, Cosmetics, Electronics, and Others) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.
A lack of skilled workers and fierce competition in fast-moving consumer goods are putting pressure on manufacturers when it comes to packaging their products. Automation of core processes such as filling or cartoning is often the first step towards more efficient, digitalised packaging processes.
A collaborative robot, or cobot, is a type of robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing demand for robotics in warehouses and distribution centres. Cobots along with talented manufacturing workers provide companies with massive opportunities for efficient reshoring in the post-pandemic world.
Technology advancements lead to improved human-robot interaction, enabling cobots to work with humans on packaging tasks thus decreasing unit economics given the broad range of applicability. Declining cobot prices, and technological advancements is driving adoption of cobots in packaging vertical at double digits.
Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into pick & place, packing, and palletizing. Pick & place application is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and use of packaging robots as a substitute to manual picking which is a tough & labor-intensive task. Also, the advantages of packaging robots such as the reduction in damage, cost-saving, and higher efficiency in pick & place operations will leverage the market.
Food segment, by industry, is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period: food packaging includes the processing and packing of sensitive and delicate items, primary packaging applications are extremely important in the food sector. The introduction of more sophisticated packaging has made the primary packaging process more difficult, resulting in quality and speed constraints. As a result, companies are adopting food packaging cobots to address this difficulty and reduce operational expenses.
Based on region, North America dominated the global packaging cobots market in 2021: the growth of the market in North America can be attributed to a large number of cobot installations in the region, and this number is expected to grow in the near future due to a rise in the number of pharmaceutical, food and beverage companies in the country.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period: the primary markets for packaging cobots in APAC are China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea). Packaging cobots market expansion in APAC would be aided by a growing trend in the usage of industrial automation throughout the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown – by Mounting
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Mobile
5.3. Floor-Mounted
5.4. Benchtop
5.5. Others
6. Market Breakdown – by Number of Axes
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Less than 6-axis
6.3. 6-axis
6.4. 7-axis or more
7. Market Breakdown – by Payload
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Less than 5kg
7.3. 5kg - 10kg
7.4. 10kg - 20kg
7.5. More than 20kg
8. Market Breakdown – by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Pick & Place
8.3. Palletizing
8.4. Packing
9. Market Breakdown – by Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Food
9.3. Beverage
9.4. Confectionery & Snacks
9.5. Pharma
9.6. Cosmetics
9.7. Electronics
9.8. Others
10. Market Breakdown – by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030
10.1.2. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting
10.1.3. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes
10.1.4. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload
10.1.5. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Application
10.1.6. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry
10.1.7. North America Packaging Cobots Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.3. Mexico
10.2. South America
10.2.1. South America Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030
10.2.2. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting
10.2.3. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes
10.2.4. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload
10.2.5. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Application
10.2.6. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry
10.2.7. South America Packaging Cobots Market, by Country
10.2.7.1. Brazil
10.2.7.2. Argentina
10.2.7.3. Others
10.3. Europe
10.3.1. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030
10.3.2. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting
10.3.3. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes
10.3.4. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload
10.3.5. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Application
10.3.6. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry
10.3.7. Europe Packaging Cobots Market, by Country
10.3.7.1. UK
10.3.7.2. Germany
10.3.7.3. France
10.3.7.4. Russia
10.3.7.5. Italy
10.3.7.6. Spain
10.3.7.7. Sweden
10.3.7.8. Netherlands
10.3.7.9. Others
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030
10.4.2. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting
10.4.3. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes
10.4.4. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload
10.4.5. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Application
10.4.6. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry
10.4.7. APAC Packaging Cobots Market, by Country
10.4.7.1. China
10.4.7.2. India
10.4.7.3. Japan
10.4.7.4. South Korea
10.4.7.5. Australia
10.4.7.6. Others
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, 2022-2030
10.5.2. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Mounting
10.5.3. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Number of Axes
10.5.4. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Payload
10.5.5. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Application
10.5.6. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Industry
10.5.7. MEA Packaging Cobots Market, by Country
10.5.7.1. South Africa
10.5.7.2. UAE
10.5.7.3. Saudi Arabia
10.5.7.4. Qatar
10.5.7.5. Israel
10.5.7.6. Others
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
12. Company Profiles
• Company Overview
• Financial Performance
• Product Benchmarking
• Recent Developments
12.1. Universal Robots (Teradyne)
12.2. FANUC America Corporation
12.3. Yaskawa
12.4. KUKA
12.5. ABB
12.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.7. Brenton Engineering (ProMach)
12.8. Gerhard Schubert GmbH Verpackungsmaschinen
12.9. Doosan Robotics
12.10. Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc.
12.11. DENSO Robotics
12.12. Sitma Machinery SpA
12.13. Remtec Automation, LLC
12.14. AND & OR
12.15. Rethink Robotics GmbH
12.16. TRAPO AG
12.17. ONExia Inc.
