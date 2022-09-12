Expert Mechanic Joseph Peek Talks About the Rise of Electric Vehicles

During a conference in Albany, NY Joseph Peek talked about the rise of Electric Vehicles and what the future holds for them.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Mechanic Joseph Peek Talks About the Rise of Electric Vehicles

Joseph Peek, an expert mechanic at Capitaland Auto Services, demonstrates his proven expertise and experience in electric vehicles during a conference in Albany, NY. He talked about the rise of Electric Vehicles and what the future holds for them.

Albany, NY

12 September 2022

Joseph Peek, the owner and chief mechanic at Capitaland Auto Service ,has a strong reputation in the Electric Vehicle industry. He has decades of experience repairing and maintaining all kinds of vehicles, especially Electric Cars. Recently Joseph shared his experience and opinion about the present and future of Electric Vehicles.

Joseph Peek started by sharing the basics of Electric Vehicles. He briefed the audience on how electric vehicles rely on batteries as the storage medium for their energy, unlike traditional cars which derive energy from the combustion of hydrocarbon fuels. Initially, the batteries had far lower energy density than those offered by hydrocarbons, but today the drive ranges of electric cars are within acceptable levels in comparison to gasoline-burning cars, thanks to improvements in battery technologies. Now that the main technical bottlenecks, the battery technology, have been solved, it has kickstarted the current electric vehicle revolution.

"The health and environmental hazards caused by the use of gasoline, or fossil fuel in automobiles has been under discussion for a couple of decades now. The automobile industry is now focusing on saving the environment by turning to gas-saving hybrid cars and electric-powered cars. Although all-electric cars are scarce, the future of the automobile industry belongs to electric cars that cause a little less damage to the environment." ~ Joseph Peek

Finding an expert mechanic to repair and maintain electric cars is still a challenge. Very few mechanics have complete knowledge of the inner workings of high voltage batteries in electric cars. Joseph Peek has been working on hybrids as well as electric vehicles for almost two decades so he is in no way unfamiliar with the technology.



"Servicing and repairing electric cars requires new skills. Many workshops will be out of a job if they don't adapt to the changing demands of the industry. Traditional mechanics and professionals find fiddling with the 12v system of a typical internal-combustion engine (ICE) a challenging task as it can give them a nasty electrical jolt if they don't have the required skill and tools to handle the job. With the advancement in the field, more and more powerful EVs are going to hit the market having batteries as big as 800v. Although these new systems are fitted with safety systems, mechanics still require proper training and expertise to avoid getting a knockout punch that could kill them." ~ Joseph Peek

Joseph Perk also discussed that with the rise of EVs, new technology to charge electric cars as fast as pumping gas is underway. The use of quantum charging will cut the charging time of electric vehicles from ten hours to three minutes, bringing more convenience to users.

About Joseph Peek

Joseph Peek, the owner of Capitaland Auto Services, has been in the car industry for many years. He has decades of experience in dealing with all kinds of cars, but electric vehicles are his personal favorite. Joseph has been a big advocate of electric vehicles because of the climatic hazards gasoline cars pose to the world. He has spent years undertaking new challenges of learning to repair and maintain EVs. Joseph has confidently adapted to the new trends and continues to provide the same high level of service that his customers have come to expect.



Media Contact: Joseph Peek

962 Central Avenue Albany, NY 12206

(518) 456-7001

www.capitalandautoservice.com