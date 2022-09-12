Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Global Analysis by Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand & Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and age-related diseases are some key factors driving growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth –CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in medical technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Blood pressure monitoring devices are used to measure blood pressure within arteries. Basic devices consist of a rubber squeeze bulb, a tube and gauge, and an inflatable cuff that wraps around the patient’s or users arm. The reliability and accuracy of professional blood pressure monitoring systems in healthcare settings is vital and need for more accurate measuring devices has prompted leading medical device manufacturers to focus on innovation and development of more advanced and accurate devices and systems. Miniaturization of medical devices has also opened up vast and high potential opportunities for players operating in the market, and this is expected to further support growth of the blood pressure monitoring devices market to a significant extent going ahead.

Recent technological advancements such as introduction of digitalized blood pressure machines, mobile-based monitoring, and sensor-based devices are factors expected to boost demand for automated blood pressure monitoring devices throughout forecast period. Other factors such as increasing government support and investment by major manufacturing companies are also fueling market growth.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, PhysIQ Inc. and Omron Healthcare announced entering into partnership that enables PhysIQ to add HeartGuide, which is a wearable blood pressure monitor developed by Omron Healthcare, into its pinpointIQ platform.

Hospitals and clinic segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to robust revenue during forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing number of private hospitals in developing countries and rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the medical sector.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

