Immunology Market to Reach US$ 156,378.2 Million with a CAGR of 8% by 2028 | AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson

Immunology

Immunology is a discipline of medical & biological research that studies the immune system. The immune system defends us against infection in a variety of ways.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 91,850 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 156,378.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2021–2028).

Market Dynamics

One of the primary factors driving the global immunology market expansion is the high frequency of autoimmune illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, and others. According to a research from the National Institutes of Health, up to 23.5 million Americans (almost 7% of the population) had an autoimmune disease in 2017, therefore increasing the patient pool which will ultimately boost the market.

Major Players Are:

• AbbVie Inc.,

• Janssen Global Services,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

• Amgen Inc.,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Novartis,

• Astellas,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

• UCB SA,

• Allergan plc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Immunology Market, By Drug Class:

• Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)

• Fusion Proteins

• Immunosuppressants

• Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)

• Others

Global Immunology Market, By Disease Indication:

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Psoriatic Arthritis

• Plaque Psoriasis

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

• Others

