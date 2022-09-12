Global Car Care Products Market To Reach USD 14.26 Billion By 2028 – Reports and Data

Market Size- USD 10.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth- CAGR of 4.10%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Car Care Products market was valued at USD 10.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.26 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The rising demand for high-performance chemical products which are used for long-lasting durability and quality of cars. Old vehicles and the declining trend of replacement of vehicles also support the growth of the market. The car care products market is majorly driven by the growing security and safety needs.

The development of the car care products market is into a growing phase owing to the advancement of the technology in vehicle washing techniques. The growing disposable income in key geographies enables customers to buy these products. Partnerships between manufacturers of car care products and company-authorized service centers will deliver efficient end-to-end solutions to the end customers. Increasing awareness amongst the customers of the advantages of the market boosting the growth of the market.

As car care products are used to maintain the varnish of the vehicle body or to remove dirt from vehicles’ parts, the main hazardous components in the car care product are tensides, solvents, bases and acids, and several types of additives. The most commonly used solvents in car care products seem to be mineral oil distillates (Naptha; heavy, medium, and or light fractions), which are likely (contain substances which can) to cause cancer or gene mutations. Many of these naphtha solvents may also result into aspiration hazards. This implies substances may enter the lower respiratory system directly through mouth or nose and might cause severe pulmonary damage or inflammations. Other few substances in car care products (mostly different types of alcohols) likely to cause corrosion or irritation of the skin and severe damage to eyes. This might restrain the growth of traditional car care product and might result in developing less hazardous car care products.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the major share in the market over the forecast period. From the last decade, the automotive industry in the region has undergone a significant transformation. The region is taking a major share of global automobile sales and is the only major market anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period. These developments are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the region.

Top Profiled in the Car Care Products Market Report:

• 3M (USA)

• Illinois Tool works (USA)

• Autoglym (UK)

• Sonax (Germany)

• Würth Group (Germany)

• Soft99 Corporation (Japan)

• Tetrosyl (UK)

• Simoniz USA (USA)

• Turtle Wax (USA)

Market Segmentation:

Car Care Products by Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Cleaning and Caring

• Polishing and Waxing

• Sealing glaze and coating

• Protection

• Ice Scrappers

• Other

Car Care Products by Component Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Glass

• Rubber

• Leather

• Metal Bodies

• Other

Car Care Products by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Online

• Brick and Mortar

o Auto Beauty Shops

o Service Centres and Garages

o Super and Hyper Markets

o Company Authorised Shops

Car Care Products by Solvent (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Water-based Solvents

• Foam-based Solvents

Car Care Products by Application Area (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Interior

o Seat

o Dashboard

o Windows, glass, mirrors

o Other

• Exterior

o Bumper

o Bodywork

o Tyres and Rims

o Windows, glass, mirrors

o Other

Key Takeaways of the Car Care Products Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Car Care Products industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Car Care Products Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Car Care Products Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

