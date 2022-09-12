Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of money laundering cases and rapid growth of IT industry are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Size – USD 1.63 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – Increasing need to authenticate users identity through KYC technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market size reached USD 1.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of money laundering cases and rapid growth of Information Technology (IT) industry are projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need to authenticate users' identity through Know Your Customer (KYC) technology will drive revenue growth. Know your customer is the process of verifying a customer's identity. The objective of KYC is to prevent criminal elements from using bank accounts for Anti-money laundering purposes. Identity fraud is a serious issue in the banking sector. A better identity management method is required to alleviate this problem. KYC is the best solution to the identity fraud issue. It will reduce the risks by ensuring suspicious elements do not participate in legitimate financial institutions, which will prevent financial crimes such as money laundering and corruption. As a result, adoption of KYC technology will minimize money laundering risks. KYC technology reports any suspicious activity to the regulators.

However, lack of a strong compliance culture within some financial institutions is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. A compliance culture is the set of standards and values that a financial institution maintains and incorporates into its employees' daily work. Lack of awareness among employees regarding problems related to AML programs and financial crime risks related to their institution's business model, products, and services, and management only focuses on compliance and AML to avoid being fined by regulators without really grasping the importance of AML programs. These factors are expected to hamper market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Software segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of software in financial institutions to detect, track, and report any suspicious activity to regulators

Among the deployment type segments, on-premise segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need for security as on-premise deployment retains complete control over the data

North America market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing AML solutions such as Oracle Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc., among others in countries in the region

Some major companies in the global Anit-Money Laundering (AML) software market report include Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited), Fiserv, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., Experian PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., CaseWare International, Inc., and AML Partners LLC.

In January 2020, Fiserv, Inc. announced DolEx Dollar Express, Inc. and its affiliate, Europhil, will adopt Fiserv's technologies to enhance their anti-money laundering processes. DolEx will deploy cloud-based versions of AML Risk Manager and Payment Fraud Manager from Fiserv via Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, adopting Fiserv's technology will strengthen DolEx AML process with additional efficiency, scalability, and flexibility.

Emergen Research has segmented global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) software market on the basis of component, deployment type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

On-premise

On-cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

BFSI

Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

