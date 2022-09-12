Face Mask Market Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

PORTLAND, , OR, UNITED STATE, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Face Mask Market by Type, Material, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global face mask market size was valued at $6,792.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $9,052.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of -11.1% from 2021 to 2027. Increase in consumer awareness regarding airborne health infections such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, measles, tuberculosis (TB), diphtheria, and others creates the demand for the face mask products. In addition, increase in government initiatives along with various communities and NGOs to make people aware about the airborne diseases through online and offline advertisements augment the growth of face mask market. Moreover, the government has also released guidelines in which they have mentioned the precautions needed during the airborne diseases so that people can protect themselves from the infectious viruses. Furthermore, digital marketing promotions by manufacturers create awareness about the quality of masks and their ability to slow down spread of airborne viruses. Hence the awareness about such infections boosts the growth of the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 free 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6654

Moreover, the athletic wear company Under Armor has come up with an innovative new surgical mask, which is made up of a single piece of fabric and it does not require sewing. Owing to this innovative idea, face mask can be produced rapidly in large quantities to meet the requirements of medical workers, who are on the front lines of the COVID19 crisis. In addition, Under Armor is producing face mask at a pace of 1 lakh a week to fill this demand and supply gap, which occurred due to COVID19, and hence results in augmenting the growth of the face mask market. However, according to environmental groups, discarded single-use face masks, which are used to prevent the spread of COVID19 are expected to harm the environment. Moreover, marine life can suffer hazardously owing to this face mask as it contains polypropylene and marine mammals mistaking them with edibles as they do with other trash. In addition, disposal of these face masks near the sea or ocean is intensifying the pollution, which is affecting the marine life. Thus, improper disposing of face mask is anticipated to hamper the growth of the face mask market.

Globally, millions of people are suffering from pandemic diseases such as COVID19 and H1N1 infectious viruses owing to which millions of people have already died. Moreover, social distancing and use of face mask is only the way to keep people away from infectious virus like COVID19. Health regulatory authorities have recommended the use of N95 respirators to be limited to healthcare workers, however, number of individuals are also buying these masks to diminish the risk of getting COVID19 infection and preventing its transmission across the globe. Furthermore, the U.S., government has ordered Honeywell International to expand its production of N95 masks in the U.S., so that masks are available for general public also.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6654

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the dust mask segment dominated the global face mask market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By material, the polypropylene segment accounted for highest share in the face mask market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of -10.8% from 2021 to 2027.

By nature, the reusable segment led the global face mask market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the direct distribution segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of -2.1% from 2021 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest face mask market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -11.3%.

The key players operating in the face mask market analysis includes 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co.

Some Trending Titles :

Sheet Face Mask

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6358

Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/12054

Tissue Paper Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tissue-paper-market-A16067

Tongue cleaner Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tongue-cleaner-market-A13787

Face Mask Market (Industry)