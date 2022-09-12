System Integration Market Size to Hit USD 735.17 Million by 2029, Growing a CAGR of 10.67% - Data Bridge Market Research

System Integration Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global System Integration Market was valued at USD 327.70 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 735.17 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

System integration is important for both internal cooperation and business-to-business communication within an enterprise. As an IPAAS provider, system integration is something that can be done on a daily basis. The growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), rising advancements in cloud technologies, and increasing investment in distributed information systems such as real-time process control and telecommunication networks are some major factors contributing to the growth of the system integration market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown light on weakness in business models through verticals. However, it has served numerous opportunities to digitize and increase the business overall by adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT.

System Integration Market Overview:

This system integration market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the system integration market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the System Integration Market includes:

* Capgemini (France)

* Accenture (Ireland)

* IBM (U.S.)

* Infosys Limited (India)

* Jitterbit Inc., (U.S.)

* Magic Software Enterprises (Israel)

* HCL Technologies Limited (India)

* Wipro (India)

* Johnson Controls. (Ireland)

* Cognizant (U.S.)

* Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

* John Wood Group PLC (U.K.)

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, (Canada)

* Avanceon (UAE)

* JR Automation (Netherlands)

* Tesco Controls, Inc. (U.S.)

* Burrow Global LLC (U.S.)

* Prime Controls LP (U.S.)

* MAVERICK Technologies LLC (U.S)

* BW Design Group (U.S.)

Recent Development

* In January 2022 - In North America, the Proud Automation has been added Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) certified system integrations to the list. Proud Automation, an RG Group subsidiary which is the leading manufacturer of Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) and autonomous mobile robots

* In June 2021 - Control and Information Management Ltd. ("CIM") which is an industrial automation system integration located in Ireland has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., This company is an industry-leading supplier of automation solutions. With the procurement of CIM, ATS increases its automation and service proficiencies for the pharmaceutical, biopharma, and other services and manufacturing industries and also strengthens its digitization strategy.

* In January 2022 - Wood has received funding from Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador to support the recovery of the area's offshore oil and gas industry and increase employment. The project aims to offering maintenance and establish a regional autonomous robotic inspection and

System Integration Market Drivers:

* Increasing security and safety concerns

In industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals, oil and gas, energy and power, security and safety are highly prioritized. The companies involved in these industries require plans in accordance with the environmental norms and regulations set by the different countries. Oil & gas refineries manufacturing units need automation systems to avoid the accidents and equipment malfunctioning. The automation Process helps analyse and monitor faults. The increasing concern of securing and safety are expected to drive the growth of the system integration market.

* Increasing adoption of automation technologies

The rise in the adoption of industrial automation technologies mainly in developed countries has also contributed to the growth of the system integration market. The rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased the battery manufacturing facilities. So, the rising demand for industrial automation is expected to boost the growth of the system integration market.

* Inclination towards virtualization

Consumer inclination towards virtualization is also expected to the driving factors for the growth in the system integration market. Virtualization confirms the simultaneous execution of many applications and allows a user to perform several other tasks at same time on the same server. It ensures increased computer hardware efficiency, utilization and flexibility and decreases additional IT operating costs.

Opportunities:

* Rising demand for Flexible manufacturing

Moreover, the rising demand for the providers of the flexible manufacturing by market players further extend the advantageous opportunities for the growth of the system integration market in the forthcoming period.

* Increasing use of internet of things

The rising use of Internet of things in industrial automation will create immense opportunities for market growth. The automation systems integrations are equipped with the immense opportunity due to most businesses and due to an existing relationship between system integration and operations in the market.

Restraints/ Challenges:

* High investments

High primary investment is a major factor necessary for the installation of supervisory solutions, such as DCS, MES, advanced process control (APC) and SCADA, which restricts the growth of the process automation which obstruct the growth of the system integration market.

* High costs

Furthermore, high installation and maintenance costs of some devices such as smart sensors, process analysers and actuators require has increased the cost for the consumers which are expected to hinder the market growth rate.

Key Benefits:

* This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

* The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

* The research examines the System Integration Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

* The System Integration Market’s major participants have been identified.

* To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

* An in-depth analysis of the System Integration Market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Global System Integration Market Segmentations:

Service:

* Building Management System (BMS)

* Cloud Integration

* Integrated Communication

* Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

* Network Integration

* Others

Application:

* Application Integration

* Data Integration

* Unified Communication

* Intn Market Integrated Security Software

* Integrated Social Software

* Others

* Consulting

* Application Lifecycle Management (ALM)

* Business Transformation

* Business Process Integration

* Others

Vertical:

* Government

* Banking

* Financial Services

* Insurance (BFSI)

* Consumer Goods and Retail

* Healthcare

* Manufacturing

* Oil, Gas, and Energy

* Telecommunication and IT

* Transportation and Logistics

* Others

System Integration Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the system integration market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

System Integration Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

* What is the future market value for system integration market?

* What is the growth rate of the system integration market?

* What is the application segment?

* Who are the major players operating in the market?

Table of Content: Global System Integration Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the System Integration Market Report

Part 03: Global System Integration Market Landscape

Part 04: Global System Integration Market Sizing

Part 05: Global System Integration Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

