Orthopedic Biomaterial Market was Estimated at USD 29.62 Billion in 2028 - CAGR to Grow at 9.4% Over the Period
Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is a significant factor driving global orthopedic biomaterial market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market size was USD 14.39 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 29.62 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
The global orthopedic biomaterial market revenue growth is primarily attributed to rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, and increasing occurrence of falls, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries, traumatic tissue damage. Surge in demand for orthopedic biomaterials in the healthcare industry and growing use of orthopedic biomaterials in repair, reconstruction, and regeneration of damaged tissue are other major factors driving the global orthopedic biomaterial market revenue growth.
Orthopedic biomaterials are organic or synthetic materials used in medical procedures such as orthopedic surgeries to aid in the repair, regeneration, or restoration of the structural integrity of tissue and bones. These materials perform various biological functions in the body by substituting the damaged tissue, bones, ligaments, or tendons. Key application areas of orthopedic biomaterials include spine implants, joint replacement, orthobiologics, bio-resorbable tissue fixation, and viscosupplementation. Hence, increasing volumes of orthopedic surgeries including joint reconstruction, joint arthroplasty, and viscosupplementation, and rapid adoption of next-generation, highly advanced orthopedic biomaterials are expected to further contribute to market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:
Based on material type, the ceramic & bioactive glasses segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global orthopedic biomaterial market over the forecast period. Growing use of ceramic biomaterials in regeneration, replacement, or repair of bones and tissue owing to their superior biocompatibility and high corrosion resistance is one of the key factors expected to boost the ceramic & bioactive glasses segment growth.
Orthopedic Implants Application Segment Revenue to Expand at a Rapid CAGR:
Based on application, the orthopedic implants segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global orthopedic biomaterial market over the forecast period. Increasing cases of orthopedic conditions such as bone fractures, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, and increasing volumes of bone repair & reconstruction surgeries are expected to drive the orthopedic implants segment growth to a significant extent.
North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:
Among regional markets, the North America orthopedic biomaterial market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The regional market revenue growth is mainly attributed to growing prevalence of bone disorders and degenerative diseases – especially among geriatric and obese people – increasing number of orthopedic procedures such as joint reconstruction, joint arthroplasty, and knee replacement & reconstruction, rising healthcare expenditures of individuals, and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Major Companies in the Market Include:
Evonik Industries AG
Zimmer Biomet
Matexcel
Globus Medical
Stryker Corporation
DSM Biomedical
Invibio Ltd.
CAM Bioceramics BV
DePuy Synthes
ExaTech Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polymers
Composites
Metals
Calcium Phosphate
Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Orthopedic Implants
Orthobiologics
Joint Reconstruction/Replacement
Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation
Visco Supplementation
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Offerings of the Report:
Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects
Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others
Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain
Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business
Thank you for reading this report. For further details or inquiries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.
