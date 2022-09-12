Outlook on the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Hitachi, Panasonic and Toshiba Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive lithium-ion battery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global automotive lithium-ion battery market to grow with a CAGR of over 17%over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on automotive lithium-ion battery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on automotive lithium-ion battery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive lithium-ion battery market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive lithium-ion battery market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing automotive sales around the world

Growing awareness about electric vehicles

2) Restraints

The limited infrastructure of EV vehicle charging stations

3) Opportunities

Technological developments in manufacturing technology and methods

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive lithium-ion battery market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive lithium-ion battery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive lithium-ion battery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Projection

2.3. Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Power Capacity

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market

4. Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Vehicle Type

5.1. Passenger

5.2. Commercial

6. Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

6.1. 5-25 KWh

6.2. 18-28 KWh

6.3. 48-95 KWh

6.4. 100-250 KWh

6.5. More Than 300 KWh

7. Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.2. North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

7.1.3. North America Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.2. Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

7.2.3. Europe Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.2. RoW Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

7.4.3. RoW Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Lithium-ion Battery Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Hitachi Ltd.

8.2.2. Panasonic Corp.

8.2.3. Johnson Controls Inc.

8.2.4. Toshiba Corp.

8.2.5. ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD.

8.2.6. LG Chem Ltd.

8.2.7. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

8.2.8. Blue Energy Co. Ltd.

8.2.9. GA Yuasa Corporation

8.2.10. Saft Groupe SAS

