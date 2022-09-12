Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,537 in the last 365 days.

Winback, world leader in TECAR therapy (high frequency electrotherapy) in Physiotherapy expands its expertise in the Beauty market with the acquisition of Bloomea

BIARRITZ, France, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Christophe Buée and Pierre-Nicolas Lebas in 2013 in France, Winback designs, manufactures, and distributes cutting-edge medical devices based on non-invasive technologies.

Winback has always been inspired by therapists and it led it to become the world leader of Tecartherapy in rehabilitation and pain management by re-inventing the use of currents to combine them with established therapeutic approaches such as manual therapy, cryotherapy and compression.

Praised worldwide by physiotherapists, 10 000 devices are used every day to perform treatments. The bottom line for Winback's success is: innovation thanks to R&D teams in France and South Korea, consumer-centricity and a powerful global community of experts activating the online & offline Winback Academy.

In 2021, Winback has reached a turnover of over 30 million dollars across the globe with 7 offices operating in 55 countries. The success story does not end there since Winback is now expanding its expertise in the Beauty market with the acquisition of Bloomea:

Bloomea's genesis started in France in 1999 with its patented innovation "Modeling Bloomea" initially developed for scars management post cosmetic surgeries. Officially launched in 2015, Bloomea with its "La Fontaine" device obtained the Pierantoni prize and the French Cosmetic Award in Hong Kong.

With such a growth rate, Bloomea is today a start-up of 20 people with an international footprint, developing a holistic range of devices including radio frequency technologies & skincare products for premium institutes. Long term partner with Winback, Bloomea is now joining the Group to pursue its strong growth serving world's best beauty brands and salons.

Contact: Arnaud Dutilh, Global marketing director at Winback, arnaud@winback.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winback-world-leader-in-tecar-therapy-high-frequency-electrotherapy-in-physiotherapy-expands-its-expertise-in-the-beauty-market-with-the-acquisition-of-bloomea-301621427.html

SOURCE WINBACK

You just read:

Winback, world leader in TECAR therapy (high frequency electrotherapy) in Physiotherapy expands its expertise in the Beauty market with the acquisition of Bloomea

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.