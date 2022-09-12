Altas Welcomes Paul Emery and Michael Korzinstone as Partners

Altas Partners ("Altas") today announced that Paul Emery and Michael Korzinstone have joined the firm as Partners. Each brings more than a decade of experience investing in market-leading companies across a diverse set of industries.

"Altas' strategy is distinctive in that we look to acquire only one or two high-quality businesses each year," said Andrew Sheiner, Altas' CEO. "To do that, we evaluate hundreds of businesses annually, through what is by design an intensive process. Having a strong team is integral to executing on our specialized approach, and we are thrilled to welcome Michael and Paul to Altas. We have known them both for many years and are confident they will add depth to our capabilities and will serve as wonderful additions to the Firm."

Paul was previously with Hellman & Friedman for twelve years, where he focused on investing in a broad range of sectors, including healthcare, insurance, and business services. On behalf of H&F, Paul served as a Board Member of HUB International, MultiPlan, and Enverus, and as a Board Observer at OpenLink Financial and Vantage Risk Companies. Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Government from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Stanford University.

Michael most recently spent five years with Cinven in New York where he was a founding member of the North American investment team. On behalf of Cinven, Michael served as a Board Member of Jaggaer. Previously, he spent ten years with Silver Lake in New York and London. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Accounting.

About Altas Partners

Founded in 2012, Altas Partners is a North American private equity firm with a distinctive investment approach focused on selectively acquiring significant interests in high-quality and market-leading businesses with meaningful growth potential. Altas focuses on select sectors where it has deep expertise, seeking one or two compelling investment opportunities each year. The firm's patient investment philosophy, engaged approach to ownership, and flexible time horizon distinguish Altas as a buyer of choice for many management teams and founders. Altas is headquartered in Toronto and manages approximately $10 billion on behalf of leading global institutional and family office investors.

