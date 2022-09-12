Jason Cole, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer, to Depart bluebird bio This Fall

Company has initiated an external search for its next CFO

bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE today announced that Jason Cole, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer, plans to leave bluebird bio to pursue new career opportunities.​

Throughout his 8.5 years at bluebird, Mr. Cole has held multiple roles including General Counsel/Chief Legal Officer (2014-2019), Chief Operating & Legal Officer (2019-2021) and Chief Business Officer (2021-2022). Throughout his tenure, Mr. Cole helped guide bluebird's evolution from a small clinical stage biotech to a commercial company and has helped bluebird navigate periods of tremendous change.​

In March 2022, Mr. Cole was appointed Chief Strategy and Financial Officer at a critical juncture for the company. He led changes to stabilize the Company's financial position and strengthen its balance sheet. Since that time, he has also served as Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer.​

"Jason is the quintessential bluebird – with a deep commitment to the patients and families we aspire to treat, to our business, and to the culture that makes bluebird so unique," said Andrew Obenshain, CEO, bluebird bio. "We are extremely grateful to Jason for stepping in as CFO during a difficult time for the company. His experience and thoughtful approach have been a stabilizing force through a period of significant change. Under Jason's leadership, we have solidified our financial position and financing plans and have laid the foundation to operate as a commercial company." ​

Over the coming weeks, Mr. Cole intends to transition finance responsibilities to Katherine Breedis, an experienced business and financial executive from Danforth Advisors, who is expected to serve as interim CFO. bluebird has initiated an external search for its next CFO, with a focus on experience with commercial stage companies. Mr. Cole's management responsibilities for strategy, external affairs and operations will be transitioned to Andrew Obenshain.

Mr. Cole's last day will be October 14, 2022; he expects to continue to consult with bluebird on corporate strategy through April 2023.​

