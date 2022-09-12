Good Sam Launches Consumer Protection Program

Company Creates Good Sam Confidence Program Powered by the Good Sam RV Valuator™

Good Sam, America's Largest RV Community, RV Consumer Advocacy Program and RV Park Network, today announced the Good Sam Confidence Program powered by the Good Sam RV Valuator™. This program provides a near real-time fair market value of RVs to assist prospective and current RV owners in getting the appropriate value during the buying and selling process.

"Good Sam has been protecting millions of RVers since 1966 and the launch of the Good Sam Confidence Program, powered by the Good Sam RV Valuator™, is one more way that we are advocating for the RV consumer," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Good Sam. "RV owners deserve to have the value of their RV asset protected and respected in the ever-changing marketplace. As the value of goods and services strengthen, so should the value of your RV."

The Good Sam RV Valuator™ is built with decades of proprietary data for both towable and motorized RVs. The tool is accessible via GoodSam.com and provides a near real-time fair market value for an RV based on specific data points entered by the consumer. The Good Sam RV Valuator™ appraisal tool is constantly updated to ensure the consumer is getting the most accurate information before transacting.

The objective of the Good Sam RV Valuator™, along with the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services, is to seamlessly connect and protect RV owners and enthusiasts.

About Good Sam

Good Sam was founded in 1966 on the premise of the Good Samaritan to help fellow travelers in need on America's highways. Today, Good Sam is America's largest RV community, RV Consumer Advocacy Program and RV Park Network and provides a wide range of money-saving discounts and services to help RVers enjoy their time on the road. Good Sam members enjoy 10% savings in our network of over 2,000 Good Sam Parks in the United States and Canada. Members receive discounts at Camping World and RVs.com retail locations along with instant fuel discounts at select Pilot Flying J locations. Good Sam also provides additional services such as rentals, roadside assistance, extended warranty plans, RV and auto insurance, the Good Sam RV Valuator™, travel assistance programs and the Good Sam Rewards Visa which helps card holders earn points on every purchase. For more information, visit www.GoodSam.com

