Angela Geffre Joins GrowthCurve Capital as Head of Human Capital

GrowthCurve Capital, a control-oriented private equity firm that integrates AI, technology and human capital to create long-term value primarily across the financial and information services, healthcare, and technology sectors, announced today that Angela Geffre has joined as Head of Human Capital and a member of the Investment Committee.

Dr. Geffre brings 20 years of human capital experience from private equity and Fortune 500 companies. Her previous experience includes growing businesses and leading global Talent Centers of Expertise and Human Resources at Sun Capital Partners, Inc., JLL, Kellogg Company and Procter & Gamble. She has led several organizational transformations, accelerating business growth through talent acquisition, performance management and feedback, organizational design, diversity, leadership development, and employee experience. Dr. Geffre has significant experience bringing data-driven analytical rigor to human capital processes and practices.

Dr. Geffre holds a B.A. in Psychology from Kalamazoo College, and a M.A. and Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Wayne State University. She is a frequent speaker at industry and Human Capital conferences discussing human capital trends, talent assessment, leadership development, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Dr. Geffre's work has been published in CIO Review, The Cambridge Handbook of the Global Work-Family Interface, and several scholarly journals and textbooks.

Sumit Rajpal, CEO and Founder of GrowthCurve Capital, stated, "Angela's addition to our leadership team builds out critical human capital capabilities that will help our portfolio companies scale their capabilities as they grow. Angela's extensive experience will allow us to help create high performing organizations by applying systematic organizational engineering principles towards human capital development in middle market growth-oriented businesses."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team. GrowthCurve provides the platform for using an analytical approach to human capital. I look forward to laying the foundation for long-term sustainable growth in these companies," said Dr. Geffre.

About GrowthCurve

GrowthCurve Capital is a private equity firm focused on building world-class businesses by leveraging data, analytics, and machine learning, combined with a comprehensive approach to human capital, to accelerate growth and drive value creation. Founded by Sumit Rajpal, former Global Co-Head of the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, the firm focuses on control-oriented private equity investments primarily across the financial and information services, healthcare, and technology sectors. For more information, please visit www.GrowthCurveCapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

