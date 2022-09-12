First Foundation Inc. Expands Trust and Advisory Presence in Florida with New Leadership Appointments

First Foundation Inc. FFWM, a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, today announced two new leadership appointments in the trust and advisory divisions of the newly acquired Naples, Florida location.

Chris Seebeck joins First Foundation Advisors as a Managing Director where he will assist high-net-worth clients in Collier County and throughout the greater Florida marketplace with investment management and wealth planning solutions. Seebeck brings more than 26 years of specialized experience to First Foundation Advisors in all aspects of investment management, and wealth and retirement planning.

Patrick Kingsmill joins First Foundation Bank as a Senior Trust Administrator where he will be responsible for assisting clients with trust and estate administration as well as providing trust services and counsel to fiduciary practitioners, high-net-worth families, and private entities. He will also focus on growing and deepening client relationships related to trust and estate services and administering accounts. Further, he will provide coordination and oversight for related services on the company's overall solutions, including investment management and banking.

"We are extremely fortunate to attract such talented professionals, like Chris and Patrick, to important markets like Florida," said Chief Executive Officer Scott F. Kavanaugh. "Their expertise and knowledge will allow us to continue to serve our existing client base as we also seek to grow and expand our services in Collier County."

In December of 2021, First Foundation completed its acquisition of TGR Financial, Inc. and its bank subsidiary, First Florida Integrity Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank with seven branch offices located throughout Southwest Florida plus a corporate office in Naples. The acquisition positioned First Foundation to truly serve clients from coast-to-coast and enhanced its profile as a premier regional bank.

In addition to growing the team, First Foundation Bank is expanding its lending offerings in Florida to feature residential lending and home mortgages. Whether it is a primary residence, second home, vacation home or investment property, First Foundation Bank is committed to helping clients in Florida find the perfect solution to meet their needs. Learn more about how First Foundation can serve you at: Residential Lending and Home Loans | First Foundation Bank (firstfoundationinc.com).

Learn more about Christopher Seebeck and Patrick Kingsmill by following the hyperlinked names or visiting First Foundation's website.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. FFWM and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial products and personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005239/en/