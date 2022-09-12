American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. USGDUSGDF ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.



"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

Mr. Carron's experience ranges from discovery exploration, advanced stage exploration to mine site exploration in various environments, including sediment-hosted gold (Carlin-style mineralization), epithermal gold and silver, porphyry gold-copper, greenstone and skarn systems. His previous company experience with Argonaut Gold, McEwen Mining and Western Pacific Mining where he worked with American Pacific's President, Eric Saderholm, has provided Mr. Carron with high-level skills in geologic mapping, 3D-modeling, project development, GIS data systems, and multiple drilling, logging and QA/QC procedures. Leadership and organizational skills acquired while serving as an officer in the US Army along with technical expertise and creative problem-solving skills developed over more than fifteen years of geologic field experience help to create a valuable team member and a professional team leader.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer with a core focus on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project is located in Montana, which the Company acquired in 2020. Madison is under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. American Pacific's portfolio also includes the Gooseberry Silver-Gold Project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver Project, two high-grade past-producing precious metals projects located in tier one mining jurisdictions in Nevada, USA. The Company's recently announced acquisition of Constantine Metal Resources adds the attractive PEA stage zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulphide (VMS) Palmer Project, located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska (transaction close expected in October 2022).

American Pacific was recently selected as a ‘Deal of the Year' finalist for its Madison transaction and nominated for the ‘Rising Star Company Award' in the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 performance categories.

