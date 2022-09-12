AnaptysBio Announces Sale of Zejula Royalties for Up To $45 Million

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that the company has sold its royalty interest on future global net sales of Zejula to a wholly-owned subsidiary of DRI Healthcare Trust for up to $45 million.



AnaptysBio has received a $35 million upfront payment for the sale of its 1% royalty on global net sales of Zejula which, due to reductions relating to third party royalties, is paid at an effective rate of 0.5%. The company is also eligible to receive a further $10 million from DRI upon FDA approval of Zejula for the treatment of endometrial cancer, for which the drug is currently in a fully-enrolled ongoing Phase 3 study, to the extent that such approval occurs on or before December 31, 2025.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. We are developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, our anti-PD-1 agonist program in Phase 2 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and ANB032, our anti-BTLA agonist program, which is broadly applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation. AnaptysBio is also developing imsidolimab, our anti-IL-36R antibody in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP. AnaptysBio's antibody pipeline has been developed using our proprietary somatic hypermutation, or SHM platform, which uses in vitro SHM for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate key features of the human immune system to overcome the limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) GSK4057190), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust is managed by DRI Capital Inc. ("DRI"), the pioneer in global pharmaceutical royalty monetization with a more than 30-year history of accelerating innovation by providing capital to inventors, academic institutions and biopharma companies. Since our founding in 1989, DRI has deployed more than $2 billion, acquiring more than 60 royalties on 40-plus drugs, including Eylea, Spinraza, Zytiga, Remicade, Keytruda and Stelara. DRI Healthcare Trust's units are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canadian dollars under the symbol "DHT.UN" and in U.S. dollars under the symbol "DHT.U". To learn more, visit drihealthcaretrust.com or follow us on LinkedIn.