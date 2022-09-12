Epinephrine Market Size to Hit USD 3.63 Billion Forecast by 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global Epinephrine Market size is expected to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

The global epinephrine market size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.75 billion in 2022 to USD 3.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Epinephrine Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: Marathon Asset Management procured kaleo, Inc. to fast track development, manufacturing, and commercialization of kaleo’s medical goods.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 11.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 3.63 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.75 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 181





Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market for epinephrine along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified, and their strategies to bolster the market growth are shared in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Occurrence and Huge Patient Pool Undergoing Treatment to Fuel Demand for Epinephrine

Along with the growing incidence of anaphylaxis across the world, the demand for epinephrine is surging in the emerging and established nations. In order to cater to the increasing demand, major market players are emphasizing on the introduction of inventive products offering novel method of administration. These companies are presently emphasizing on emerging technologically progressive injectors in the market.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Stoked by Increasing Innovative Product Launches

North America held the largest epinephrine market share and was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2021. The region led owing to sufficient reimbursement guidelines in the U.S. for auto-injectors and surging product presentation of technologically progressive products in the market.

In Europe, the market will be chiefly fueled by the rising occurrence of numerous circumstances such as anaphylaxis, cardiovascular ailments, and others. In addition, the adoption and implementation of technologically advanced products in the region will foster the epinephrine market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a considerable rate owing to fluctuating supervisory rules for the implementation of auto injectors. Moreover, companies are escalating their global existence in the region to satisfy the demand.





COVID-19 Impacts:

Delayed Diagnosis of New Cases during COVID-19 Slightly Obstructed Market

The impact of COVID-19 led to low market growth during the forecast period. Aspects responsible for the deterioration in the market involve reduction in patient appointments to the healthcare centers that lead to the drop in the diagnosis and treatment of numerous ailments such as anaphylaxis. Moreover, commotion in the production of these auto injectors by the market players along with the interruptions in supply chains restricted the market growth during COVID-19 pandemic.

Segments:



Auto-injectors Segment to Witness Notable Growth during the Forecast Period

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into auto-injectors, pre filled syringes and ampoules & vials.

The auto-injectors segment led the market by revenue share owing of the benefits of these auto-injectors over other products.

Surging Prevalence of Anaphylaxis Accountable for Dominance of Segment

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into anaphylaxis, cardiac arrest, respiratory disorders, and others.

The anaphylaxis segment dominated the market during 2021 due to increasing occurrence of anaphylaxis across the globe.





Retail & Online Pharmacy Segment to Lead Market

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy and retail & online pharmacy.

The retail & online pharmacy segment dominated the market with a substantial share owing to the surging number of retail & online pharmacies, easy accessibility of auto-injectors, and an effortless obtainability of the products at online platforms of the companies, thereby sustaining the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation By Product Type

Auto-injectors

Pre-filled Syringes

Ampoules & Vials By Application Anaphylaxis

Cardiac Arrest

Respiratory Disorders

Others By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail & Online Pharmacy





Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for the companies.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Viatris Inc. (U.S.)

kaleo, Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)

USWM, LLC. (U.S.)

BIOPROJET (France)

ALK-Abelló A/S (Denmark)





