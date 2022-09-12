The City of San Jose Chooses Actelis’ Solutions and Management Software to Advance Intelligent Transportation throughout Silicon Valley’s Tech Capital

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, was chosen by the city of San Jose to modernize and extend a state-of-the-art Intelligent Transportation System (ITS). The total budget is estimated at $3 million for a multi-year program, as previously announced in the Company’s second quarter earnings press release dated August 11, 2022.



With autonomous vehicles roaming the streets, machine-vision enabled traffic lights, smart parking management, and other technologies poised to ascend an exponential growth curve, city planners and ITS managers are designing for a landscape that’s rapidly modernizing. Infrastructure technology choices made today will impact municipal outcomes for generations to come. The Actelis hybrid fiber-copper network gives San Jose’s ITS operators the ability to rapidly develop and deploy a fast network for a new world of transportation needs that will be using real time actionable data.

Actelis Gives City Traffic Managers a Fast Lane Forward

Currently, less than 15% of San Jose’s 965 intersections are fiber enabled. Reaching 100% of locations with fiber may take a long time, and vastly exceed project timeline and budget.

Actelis’ networking solutions enable cyber-hardened, fiber-grade connectivity services over both new fiber as well as existing copper lines to all locations, within hours or days. With Actelis’ solutions, a high-bandwidth, real time, aggregated traffic management and surveillance system becomes an instant reality.

The Company’s system and management software transports data from large numbers of IoT devices, traffic surveillance video cameras, and other city applications to enable fast, intelligent decision making in real time, helping streamline traffic through the city and optimize city operations.

Actelis’ solutions were selected following extensive testing by the city of San Jose. The city’s ITS team cited seamless operation of high-speed networking over hybrid fiber-copper networks, superior performance, high reliability, strong data integrity/security as well as powerful management and automation software as factors in choosing Actelis solutions winning selection criteria.

“Actelis products have been proven with great success, and while we still tested other solutions for this ITS upgrade, they fell short when it came to performance and reliability” said Ho Nguyen, ITS manager for the city of San Jose. “Actelis does it all and provides a flexible foundation for future growth with solutions for copper, hybrid, and full fiber networks.”

“Our unique hybrid fiber-copper network and powerful management software gives San Jose ITS operators a powerful tool to move forward rapidly with their ITS planning and implementation, in changing environments, circumventing most if not all challenges involved in trenching, boring and delays involving permits for civil works,” said Tuvia Barlev, chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We help operators reach their implementation goals cost-effectively, on time and under budget, while not compromising on the highest level of service delivery and security.”

San Jose is currently embarking on a $3 million, multi-year city funded program to upgrade its existing traffic communications network. Actelis’ longtime partner Western Pacific Signal (WPS) will serve as the network integration partner on the project.

No Road Left Behind

Actelis offers cyber-hardened ITS networking building blocks and management software to hundreds of cities worldwide for:

Ubiquitous, rapid to deploy, high reliability fiber-copper hybrid networking.

Cutting-edge security with 256-bit MACsec encryption assuring data protection, integrity and a trusted path between connection points.

Zero Touch management software with centralized control, remote configuration, monitoring, troubleshooting, and failover.

NEMA TS2-compliant street hardened products, easy and versatile to deploy or in a wide variety of streets, bridges, tunnels and highway installations.

