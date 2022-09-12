Former Director of FBI National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force Joins FTI Consulting

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice with the appointment of Brian Boetig as a Senior Managing Director, bringing more than 30 years of investigative, national security, crisis management and public safety expertise.



Mr. Boetig, who is based in Seattle, joins after serving in senior leadership roles with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”). In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Boetig will expand the firm’s West Coast presence, establishing an official Cybersecurity practice footprint in Seattle.

“At a time when cybersecurity is top-of-mind for all organizations, we are pleased to have someone with Brian’s background join our team,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “His experience with investigations, counterintelligence, cyber risk mitigation and incident response will greatly enhance our ability to support our clients all over the world with their most complex challenges.”

During his time with the FBI, Mr. Boetig was Director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force, a multi-agency cyber center responsible for coordinating, integrating and sharing information to support cyber threat investigations and intelligence production for government decision-makers, critical infrastructure partners and private sector stakeholders.

Most recently, Mr. Boetig was the FBI Legal Attaché in Canada, overseeing offices in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver, responsible for all FBI collaboration and capacity building with Canadian law enforcement and intelligence community partners on topics including telecom 5G implementation, Arctic security and Clarifying Lawful Overseas Access to Data (CLOUD) Act implementation. He previously served as the Legal Attaché in the UK and in Ireland, where he assisted with the UK and Irish National Cyber Security Centres.

From 2015 to 2022, Mr. Boetig served intermittently as the Assistant Director of the FBI’s International Operations Division, leading personnel at more than 90 FBI offices around the world. He is considered the FBI’s expert on strategic engagement efforts with law enforcement partners and the Five Eyes Alliance, an intelligence group comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Boetig said, “I am pleased to join the growing global team of talented cybersecurity professionals at FTI Consulting who routinely take on some of the most complex challenges faced by organizations. I look forward to leveraging my decades of experience in federal law enforcement to help clients protect their most valuable assets, and to help them adapt to, and thrive in, an ecosystem of ever-evolving threats.”

The appointment of Mr. Boetig is the most recent in a series of strategic hires in 2022 to enhance FTI Consulting’s global Cybersecurity practice. In August, the firm announced the appointment of former U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison as a Senior Managing Director. Simon Onyons, a National Cyber Security Centre Industry 100 (i100) Advisor, joined in August as a Managing Director based in London. Andrew Lastowka also joined in August as a Managing Director with a focus on refining and harnessing the service offerings of the Cybersecurity practice to ensure focus on the growth industries and solutions that deliver maximum value to FTI Consulting’s clients. Earlier this year, the firm added Thomas Hutin as a Senior Managing Director in Paris, Todd Renner as a Senior Managing Director in Atlanta and Brian Hale as a Managing Director in Washington, D.C.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,000 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

