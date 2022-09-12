Parsons and TAPS Continue Partnership in Support of Military Families

The 15th Annual TAPS Golf Outing Occurred on Sept. 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) once again partnered to host the 15th Annual TAPS Golf Outing to increase advocacy and support for the families of our nation's fallen heroes. The outing occurred at the Mountain Branch Golf Course, in Joppa, Md., on Thursday, September 8, at 9:00 a.m.



Parsons has been the lead sponsor of the outing since 2007 and has helped TAPS raise more than $1 million to support the families of fallen military servicemembers. TAPS is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America’s fallen military heroes. Services are provided free of charge, and the organization has supported more than 100,000 surviving family members of fallen military members and their caregivers since 1994.

“For nearly three decades, TAPS has been on the front lines as a lifeline in the darkest moments for all those grieving the death of a military loved one whose life included selfless service to our Nation. Recent years have witnessed an increased demand for services offered by TAPS," said TAPS Founder and President, Bonnie Carroll. "With the support of organizations like Parsons, who immediately recognize the growing need, we can meet the demand, foster expansion of current services, and develop new programs to address the varied and changing demographics of our survivor community. We are proud to partner with Parsons and thank them for their steadfast commitment to the veteran and military family community."

Parsons has actively supported the military community for decades, including establishing a Military and Veteran Affairs (MILVET) team to foster an environment that attracts veterans, cultivates their careers and success, recreates esprit de corps, and builds high-performing teams to benefit the delivery of customer missions. The MILVET program aligns with the company’s people first strategy and reinforces the company’s industry-leading position in championing veterans’ advocacy and support initiatives. Through activities like the MILVET program, the TAPS Golf Outing, and partnering with Modern Military Association of America (MMAA), Parsons’ culture and values prioritize supporting military veterans. Parsons also has funded a MMAA Military Spouse scholarship that honors the life and legacy of one of Parsons’ former employees — Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Donna Johnson who was killed in action.

“We take tremendous pride in supporting our veteran community and ensuring that they have the opportunities, support, and resources to be successful in-and-out of uniform,” said Carey Smith, Parsons’ Chair, President, and CEO. “Our continued partnership with TAPS, and the opportunity to give back to veterans and their families who have sacrificed everything for our country, is one small way that we can honor our longstanding relationship with the military community and our efforts to serve those who have served our nation.”

Approximately 20% of Parsons’ U.S. workforce are military, reservist, or guard veterans. The company offers numerous support programs to help ensure a successful personal and professional transition from military to civilian life. Retention among the Parsons veteran community is over 90%.

The company has been honored with multiple awards recognizing their dedication as a top military and veteran supporter and employer, including: 2021 Above and Beyond Award from the Virginia Committee of Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), #17 on the Military Times: Best for Vets 2021, and GI Jobs: Military Friendly Employers 2022 Gold Ranking.

About TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the national organization providing compassionate care for the families of America’s fallen military heroes. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, case work assistance, connections to community-based care, and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been affected by a military death. Services are provided free of charge. TAPS has offered support to more than 100,000 surviving family members of our fallen military and the caregivers assisting them since 1994. TAPS.org

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

