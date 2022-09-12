Submit Release
Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics - 12 Sep 2022

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to the notice on 1 September 2022 regarding exercise of incentive subscription rights.

The capital increase, 3,181,755 shares, has been registered and the shares have been issued. The company's share capital is now NOK 152,412,062.55 divided into 1,016,080,417 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


