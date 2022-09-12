Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is Rise CAGR of 3.3% by 2029 Exclusive Report by Data Bridge Market Research

Europe Sulfuric Acid Market

Europe Sulfuric Acid Market will be projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast by 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is a colorless, odorless, and viscous liquid soluble in water at all concentrations. It is a strong acid made by oxidizing sulfur dioxide solutions and used in large quantities as an industrial and laboratory reagent. Sulfuric acid or sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a mineral acid composed of sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen, with molecular formula H₂SO₄ and melting point is 10 °C, the boiling point is 337°C.

Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for Europe Sulfuric Acid Market across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sulfuric market is expected to reach the value of USD 4,413,854.48 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. " elemental sulfur " accounts for the most prominent raw material segment in the respective due to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario. Sulfuric acid is a strong acid with hygroscopic characteristics and oxidizing properties. It is used in the fertilizer, chemical, synthetic textile, and pigment industries. Other applications include manufacturing batteries metal pickling, among other industrial manufacturing processes. In Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is available in different concentration grades such as 98%, 96.5%, 76%, 70% and 38%. A large quantity of sulfuric acid produces potassium sulfates and fertilizers. Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for sulfuric acid across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market. With the increasing consumption of sulfuric acid globally, major players are expanding their production capacities in different countries to strengthen their presence in the market.

Regulatory Framework

The DHHS (1994) and EPA have not classified sulfur trioxide or sulfuric acid for carcinogenic effects. IARC considers occupational exposure to strong inorganic mists containing sulfuric acid to be carcinogenic to humans (Group 1) (IARC 1992). ACGIH has classified sulfuric acid as a suspected human carcinogen (Group A2) (ACGIH 1998).

Sulfuric acid is on the list of chemicals in “Toxic Chemicals Subject to Section 3 13 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act”’ (EPA 1998f).

The occupational permissible exposure limit (PEL) for sulfuric acid is 1 mg/ m3 (OSHA 1998). The NIOSH recommended exposure limit (REL) is also 1 mg/m3 (NIOSH 1997). ACGIH recommends a threshold limit value time-weighted average (TLV-TWA) of 1 mg/m3 and a short-term exposure limit (STEL) of 3 mg/m3 (ACGIH 1998).

Major Players in Europe Sulfuric Acid markets are:

LANXESS (Cologne, Germany ), Brenntag GmbH (a subsidiary of Brenntag SE)( Essen, Germany), Boliden Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Adisseo (Antony, France), Veolia (Paris, France), Univar Solutions Inc (Illinois, U.S.), NORAM Engineering & Construction Ltd.( Vancouver, Canada), Nouryon (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), International Raw Materials LTD (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Eti Bakır (Kastamonu, Turkey), ACIDEKA SA (Vizcaya, Spain), Airedale Chemical Company Limited.( North Yorkshire, U.K.), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Aguachem Ltd (Wrexham, U.K), Feralco AB (Widnes, U.K.), Fluorsid (Milan, Italy), Aurubis AG (Hamburg, Germany), Nyrstar (Budel, The Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), and Shrieve (Texas, U.S.)

Europe Sulfuric Acid Market Scope

Europe sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Raw Material

Base Metal Smelters

Elemental Sulfur

Pyrite Ore

Others

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, pyrite ore, and others. In 2022, the elemental sulfur segment is expected to dominate due to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe

Form

Concentrated (98%)

Tower/Glover Acid (77.67%)

Chamber/Fertilizer Acid (62.8%)

Battery Acid (33.5%)

66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid (93%)

Dilute Sulfuric Acid (10%)

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into concentrated (98%), tower/glover acid (77.67%), chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%), battery acid (33.5%), 66 degree Baume sulfuric acid (93%) and dilute sulfuric acid (10%).

Manufacturing Process

Contact Process

Lead Chamber Process

Wet Sulfuric Acid Process

Metabisulfite Process

Others

Based on manufacturing process, the market is segmented into contact process, lead chamber process, wet sulfuric acid process, metabisulfite process, and others.

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe sulfuric acid market is segmented into offline and online.

Application

Fertilizer,

Chemical Manufacturing

Petroleum Refining

Metal Processing

Automotive

Textile

Drug Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Industrial

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, metal processing, automotive, textile, drug manufacturing, pulp & paper, industrial, and others. The fertilizers are expected to dominate the application segment as the demand for sulfuric fertilizers increases for crop plantation and soil fertility.

Europe Sulfuric Acid Regional Analysis/Insights

Europe sulfuric acid market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by raw material, form, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe sulfuric acid market report are the Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands and Rest of Europe.

In Europe, Germany is the leading country in sulfuric acid market owing to growing industrialization, which will help in the growth of the chemical industry in the region. Moreover, the country has high reserves of sulfur, which is used in the production of sulfuric acid.

The Market Dynamics of the Europe Sulfuric Acid Market Include:

Increasing Demand for Fertilizers in Agricultural Industry

Increasing demand for high-quality fertilizers for crop cultivation boosts the Europe sulfuric acid market.

Significant Growth in Chemical Industries

Increasing chemical production in the European region with a chemicals strategy for sustainability is a prominent part of the Green Deal to strengthen the growth of the chemicals industry, making it easier to avoid usage of hazardous chemicals and encourage innovation for the development of safe and sustainable alternatives. Thus, a strategy for sustainability in the chemicals industry can help keep the significant growth in the chemical industry and propel the Europe sulfuric acid market in the coming years.

Growing Demand for Sulfuric Acid Across a Diverse Range of Industries

The demand for sulfuric acid across a diverse range of industries such as pharmaceutical, textile, paper, and pulp, is expected to grow at an increasing rate and is projected to fuel the Europe sulfuric acid market.

Growing Demand for Batteries in Automotive Industry

With increased demand for the recovery of waste printed circuit boards using sulfuric acid to recover different metals such as gold, silver, iron, and copper is expected to drive the Europe sulfuric acid market.

Significant Growth in Healthcare Industry

The increasing advantages of sulfuric acid batteries in motor vehicles and other machines in electric vehicles are increasing the demand for sulfuric acid, creating an opportunity for the Europe sulfuric acid market to tap upon and register higher growth in the future.

Abundance of Sulfur as a Raw Material

In addition, sulfur nowadays is also produced for industrial use from the petroleum and natural gas industry worldwide. Therefore, an abundance of sulfur reserves around the globe creates an opportunity for the growth of the Europe sulfuric acid market.

Restraints/Challenges faced by the Europe Sulfuric Acid Market

Health Hazards Associated with Sulfuric Acid

The increasing health hazards associated with the use of sulfuric acid on the skin, eyes, and other organs is likely to hamper the Europe sulfuric acid market demand.

Decline in Sales Resulting from Oversupply of Sulfuric Acid

The undersupply of sulfuric acid in the Europe sulfuric acid market is the biggest problem being faced by key manufacturers operating in the market, which is directly impacting their sales and profit margins as oversupplied with other producers has led to a decrease in the prices. This is acting as the biggest challenge in the Europe sulfuric acid market growth.

This sulfuric acid market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the sulfuric acid market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Airedale Chemical Company Limited acquired Alutech, which provides a range of metal treatment solutions, including aluminum brighteners and pre-treatment cleaners. This development helps the company increase the demand for sulfuric acid, which has increased its profits

In May 2017, BASF SE introduced a new sulfuric acid catalyst preferred due to its unique geometrical shape. This update helps the company to increase production capacity, which generates revenue in the future

Some Points from Table of Content:

Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Europe Sulfuric Acid market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Europe Sulfuric Acid market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Europe Sulfuric Acid Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Europe Sulfuric Acid Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.

Customization Available: Europe Sulfuric Acid Market

