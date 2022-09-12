Distributed Energy Resources Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a new report titled “Global Distributed Energy Resources Market Forecast to 2028” that offers a panoramic view of the Distributed Energy Resources market regulatory framework, and macro and micro economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. It offers authentic and verified information about the key statistical data with regards to market size, market share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research and further validated from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report is also furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regards to the impact of the pandemic. The report further studies top companies, key segments, and key regions where the market has already established its presence.

Top companies in the market include: Capstone Turbine Corporation, First Solar, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Sharp Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Volta, Ansaldo Energia & Others.

The global distributed energy resources market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rising global demand for clean and sustainable energy, rapid industrialization and urbanization, advancements in the power & energy sector, growing focus on renewable energy sources, and economic growth of the countries.

Distributed Energy Resources (DER) are smaller power sources that may be used individually or in groups to feed the grid, have opened the way for a two-way energy flow and the adoption of new, connected power production technologies. DER systems, which usually use renewable energy sources such as small hydro, solar, wind, and geothermal power, are becoming progressively crucial in the electric power distribution system. A DER system is a grid-connected device for electricity storage that is also known as a distributed energy storage system. DER systems can be managed and controlled within a smart grid using an interface. Distributed generation and storage allow for the collection of energy from a variety of sources, potentially reducing environmental consequences and improving supply security.

The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides a complete coverage with regards to company’s profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships among others. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Distributed Energy Resources market based on various key elements such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. It also a provides an extensive regional analysis along with key countries with regards to production and consumption ratio, import/export, consumer demand, supply and demand, regulatory factors, investment and funding, and presence of key players in each region.

Distributed Energy Resources Market Segmentation by Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Distributed Energy Resources Market Segmentation based on Product Types and Applications:

Technology Types:

• Wind Turbine

• Solar Photovoltaic

• Reciprocating Engines

• Fuel Cells

• Gas & Steam Turbine

Application Spectrum:

• Residential

• Commercial & Industrial

